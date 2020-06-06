How to look, fight card, odds

Amanda Nunes appears to be the first UFC fighter to successfully defend world titles in two weight classes simultaneously when facing Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 for the featherweight title. Nunes is also the bantamweight champion.

As the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) approved the UFC's return to Las Vegas for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic closed the sports world, the next event will take place.

Nunes is believed by many to be the best mixed martial arts artist of all time, a title she seeks to live up to as a promising fighter.

Spencer made her MMA debut less than five years ago and posted an undefeated record on Invicta before appearing in the UFC. His only professional defeat is against Cris Cyborg.

Nunes returns to the 145-pound division for the first time since his knockout in Cyborg's first round in December 2018. He is currently on a 10-game winning streak with wins over Ronda Rousey, Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko and Miesha Tate.

Here is all the information you need to know about UFC 250:

Where does UFC 250 take place?

UFC 250 will take place in Las Vegas, and will take place at the UFC Apex. There will be no fans present due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

When is the fight between Nunes and Spencer?

Saturday June 6, 2020.

What is the full fight card?

Principal card

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer (women's featherweight)

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt (bantamweight)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight)

Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin (welterweight)

Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley (bantamweight)

Preliminary

Alex Cáceres vs. Chase Hooper (featherweight)

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher (featherweight)

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo (middleweight)

Early Preliminaries

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez (flyweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark (light heavyweight)

Evan Dunahm vs. Herbert Burns (weight)

How can I see UFC 250?

Main card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN + pay per view

Preliminaries: 6:30 p.m. ET at UFC Fight Pass, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN + in English and Spanish. It will continue exclusively on ESPN and ESPN + at 8 p.m. ET.

What are the odds for Nunes vs. Spencer and who is the favorite to win?

Amanda Nunes (-650) is the favorite over Felicia Spencer (+475), via William Hill.

Is there a story in the octagon between Nunes and Spencer?

The pair has not squared, and Spencer represents a different type of challenge for Nunes. Spencer, a featherweight who has also fought at lightweight, has strength and style that his opponent hasn't seen much of. While Spencer's lead would be on the ground, she got to work on her standing game. It all adds up to what the Canadian feels is an advantage, even if he receives the love of experts and bookmakers.

"I love being the underdog. The more people who doubt me, it doesn't impact me in any way. If anything, it gives me more motivation to act, "Spencer told BJPenn.com." I don't have any pressure on myself either, so I'm ready to surprise the world. This isn't the first time I've been a massive underdog either, and it probably won't be. the last one. The annoyances happen all the time and I'm ready to make a big one. "