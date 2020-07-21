How to make a better cup of coffee, according to baristas and coffee experts

Brewing your morning cup of coffee at home is a skill that many of us have learned and honed in the past few months. You may have been experimenting with the coffee trends you've seen on your Instagram feed, from dalgona smoothie to lagers.

But if you're looking to get back to basics and master homebrew, you're in luck. We asked baristas and coffee experts how to make the best coffee at home. From a burr grinder to a coffee scale (don't worry, we'll explain it), these are your best tools and tips.

According to Sam Spillman of Dillanos Coffee Roasters near Seattle, a rule every home coffee maker should know, the 2019 Barista winner of the US Coffee Championship: Buy your whole coffee bean and grind fresh before of each beer. "Coffee loses a lot of its flavor, potentially minutes after being ground," she says. "The quality of your cup will be much better with freshly ground coffee."

Spillman advises investing in a burr mill. "You will be able to achieve a more consistent grinding size, which will give you a more consistent extraction," she says.

Jessica Easto, coffee expert and author of "Craft Coffee: A Manual," agrees that the size of your beans affects the quality of your mug, adding that different devices require different grind sizes. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach to brewing," she says. "That is why it is difficult to work with ground coffee from the store; it is unlikely that the size of the land will be appropriate for what you are using at home, even if you are using an automatic machine."

Easto notes that a burr grinder allows you to adjust the size of your grind, and grinds the coffee more consistently than the knife grinder you already have in your kitchen, which is more appropriate for spices. "Blade grinders tend to pulverize some beans into powder while leaving some giant chunks," she says. "Just as vegetables of different sizes in the same pan are cooked unevenly, coffee beans of different sizes are unevenly extracted." She says she loves her Baratza Virtuoso electric burr grinder at home and the Porlex JP-30 manual burr grinder when traveling. In our own tests, we named the Baratza Virtuoso the best overall coffee grinder and the Porlex Stainless Steel Mini Coffee Grinder (a smaller version of the Easto selection) as the best mini grinder.

Baratza Virtuoso Conical Burr Coffee Grinder ($ 279; amazon.comor $ 249; crateandbarrel.com)

Porlex JP-30 Coffee Grinder ($ 80.99; amazon.com)

Mini Porlex Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder ($ 81.59; amazon.comor $ 84; bluebottlecoffee.com)

Getting the right grind size comes down to experimentation, according to Dylan Siemens, a former Brewers Cup winner at the US Coffee Championship and head of education at the Arkansas-based Onyx Coffee Lab. "If the size of the grind is too thick, expect the preparation to go quickly and taste sour," he says. “If the size of the grind is too fine, it will take forever for the cup to drain and the cup will be flat and dry. Have a plan for the brew time, find the grind size that results in that brew time, and then fine-tune it from there. ”

As a general rule, a coarse or medium grind is better for a French press or pouring preparation, a fine grind works for espresso, and if you prefer your cowboy coffee style, go for an extra coarse grind. Experiment to find your perfect flavor.

You can find highly rated burr mills at a range of price points. And if you don't want to invest in a strawberry grinder, Easto recommends buying your coffee from a local store and asking them to grind it for you. "If you tell them what you're making, they should be able to prepare you," she says.

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill ($ 59.99, bedbathandbeyond.com, target.com)

Capresso Infinity Conical Strawberry Grinder ($ 149.99, originally $ 200; wayfair.com)

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder ($ 99; bedbathandbeyond.com, target.com)

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder (from $ 139; amazon.com)

"In my opinion, the most important ingredient in making coffee is water and its quality," says Spillman. “Water matters: 98% of coffee is water. Therefore, the quality of the water you are using makes an incredible difference in the taste of your cup. There are brands that offer a package of minerals that you can add to distilled water, such as Third Wave Water. "When magnesium and calcium are in the water, more flavor is extracted from the coffee beans, according to the Barista Institute.

Third wave water mineral supplement ($ 15; amazon.com)

Using filtered water from a Brita, Pur, or other home filter will also result in better flavor, Spillman adds.

Brita Metro 5-Cup Water Filtration Pitcher (Starting at $ 17.99; target.com)

Pur Advanced Faucet Filtration System ($ 30.49; target.com)

Another important detail when it comes to water? Heats it up enough, according to Siemens. "You want to brew beer with water between 195 and 205 degrees F," he advises. "I recommend boiling the water and letting it sit for a minute. That should put the water in the perfect place for preparation. The next rule is to be able to come up with a precise ratio of coffee to water. I usually use one part coffee for 16½ parts water. "

Spillman believes that the biggest mistake people make when making coffee at home is not using a scale. "A scale will give you the most accurate reading of the amount of coffee and water you are using when brewing your coffee," she says. "It's the same with baking. If you had to measure flour by volume versus weight, it would be different each time."

Siemens agrees that a scale is ideal for precision coffee brewing at home. "The ability to measure the amount of coffee and water, as well as the brewing time, will make brewing more consistent and easier to diagnose what might be wrong with a particular brew," he says.

According to the National Coffee Association, the preparation time is personal and requires some experimentation, but in general, the contact time with water for a drip system should take about five minutes, a French press should take two to four minutes, and the espresso should take 20 to 30 seconds. Coffee scale options include:

Apexstone Timer Coffee Scale ($ 19.99; amazon.com)

Coffee Gator Scale with Timer ($ 26.99; amazon.com)

Zassenhaus Barista Digital Pocket Scale ($ 42.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Eravsow Timer Coffee Scale ($ 22.99; amazon.com)

So what type of coffee maker works best at home? Experts say go with what you love, but they all make a case for trying a manual option.

"The best method is what makes you feel most comfortable when you're brewing beer at home," says Spillman, who recommends Dillano's Howie’s Blend for pouring. "I think it is easier to control the preparation variables when using a cone-shaped pour, such as a V60 or Chemex. Have fun with it, making coffee should be fun! ”

Hario V60 Pour Over Starter Set (from $ 21.70; amazon.com or $ 27.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Chemex 6-Cup Coffee Maker ($ 44.95; amazon.com)

Easto touts the Melitta Cone Dripper as an excellent starter device and argues that "any manual brewing device, be it a French press or a dripper, will make a superior coffee to a standard automatic machine. If you boil water in the kettle you have And pour it over the beans you have, I guarantee it will taste better than using those same beans in a standard automatic coffee maker. ”

Melitta Porcelain Pour Over Coffee Maker ($ 21.83; amazon.com)

If you prefer a rich coffee with a robust mouthfeel, Easto recommends a French press, "as its metal filter allows oils and some sediment to pass through." Popular options in the French press include:

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker ($ 39.19, originally $ 53.50; amazon.com)

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker ($ 24.95; amazon.com)

Le Creuset French Stoneware Press ($ 75, originally $ 87.50; nordstrom.com)

Coffee Gator French Press ($ 35.99; amazon.com)

For a "cleaner" feeling cup, Easto suggests a pouring device that uses a cloth or paper filter. But a general rule of thumb, according to Easto: "The larger the hole (s) in the dripper (such as the Hario V60 and Chemex), the more pouring skills you will need."

And Siemens says that it cannot live without its Kalita Wave. "I love preparing the Kalita," he says. “It produces a balanced experience between acidity, sweetness and body. I can make smaller or larger quantities, and it always tends to work well. "

Kalita Wave 185 Dripper ($ 28.40, originally $ 44; amazon.com)

If you prefer to opt for a traditional drip coffee maker, we tried the best coffee machines on the market and found three that stood out above the rest. The Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker is our choice for the best overall drip coffee maker, the Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG Coffee Brewer Coffee Maker is our deluxe selection and the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker is what we find the best buy from budget.

Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker ($ 89.99; target.com)

Technivorm Moccamaster 59636 KBG Coffee Brewer ($ 309, originally $ 359; amazon.com)

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker ($ 24.99, originally $ 29.99; target.com)

Espresso coffee drinkers, take note: Spillman's favorite coffee tool is his tamper, a small tool used to pack loose beans into a compact disc or pie, resulting in more even beers and, he says, create an espresso. more consistent flavor.

Apexstone Espresso Tamper ($ 14.99; amazon.com)

And if you drink your espresso topped with steamed milk, pay attention to the temperature you're cooking at, she says. If the milk is too hot, the proteins will begin to break down, affecting the texture of the milk. When steaming, it's important to start introducing air by slowly pulling the tip of the wand out of the milk. The second half of the steam, you should dip the top of the steam bar just below the surface of the milk, so that it can push and mix the bubbles with the rest of the milk. "Top-rated milk frotters include:

Zulay Original Milk Frother ($ 15.99; amazon.com)

Ninja Coffee Bar Milk Frother (from $ 19.99; amazon.com)

Breville Milk Cafe Milk Foother ($ 129.95, originally $ 149.99; amazon.com)

Hot-Cold Dualit Milk Frother ($ 99.99, originally $ 124.99; macys.com)

Of course, keep in mind that even a less than perfect espresso or coffee can be your morning livelihood.

"Brewing is fun, ceremonious, and meditative," says Siemens. "Don't worry too much if the coffee is 'right' or 'wrong', just brew with intention, paying attention to every terrain, and the coffee will taste great."

Note: The above prices reflect the list price of the retailers at the time of publication.