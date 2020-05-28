How to make the Simpsons play in their 4: 3 aspect ratio on Disney Plus

Last year, Disney Plus launched with 30 full seasons of The Simpsons. But to the dismay of many hardcore fans, the episodes were only available in the newly trimmed 16: 9 format. Being an old show, most of The Simpsons episodes premiered in a 4: 3 ratio and were not 16: 9 until 2009.

While a slight adjustment in aspect ratio may not seem like a big deal, growing ends accidentally cut some cool visual gags. But on May 28, Disney Plus added a new toggle to return feature. The Simpsons return to its original format. Here's how to activate it.

Turing The Simpsons Returning to your original 4: 3 ratio is very easy. Before you start streaming an episode, go to the Details panel where you are watching Disney Plus. Just below the line break, you will see a toggle for the Remastered Aspect Ratio. Adjustment starts on: Shown with the knob on the right and a blue background. Click the lever to turn the knob to the left and gray, which would be disabled.

With the remastered aspect ratio turned off, you can enjoy the first 19.5 seasons of The Simpsons in its original aspect ratio.