How to make your HomePod recognize multiple users

In our initial evaluation of the HomePod, we found it to be an excellent listening device for Apple Music or Podcasts, but frustratingly limited in many other ways. That remains largely true, but at least some of our complaints have been addressed in subsequent software updates.

Perhaps most important was the iOS 13.2 update that added multi-user support for HomePod. As a device designed to sit in the common rooms of your home, it was more than frustrating that it was locked to a single Apple ID, and that anyone using it would be listening you music (and influence your recommendations), you lists, you calendar…

You can now make HomePod recognize multiple users, which means each user will use their own Apple Music account, calendar, lists, and reminders. Setting this up is not as intuitive as it could be, so here is a quick tutorial on how to get it working.

HomePod multi-user requirements

To use multi-user support on HomePod, you must meet several requirements.

First, make sure your iPhone (and those of other users) have been updated to at least iOS 13.2.

Make sure your HomePod is updated to iOS 13.2 as well. To verify, open the House iPhone application linked to your HomePod. Tap the House icon in the upper left corner. In the Speakers and TVs section, tap Software update.

The iOS 13.2 update added several important new features for HomePod, including multi-user support, music transfer, ambient sounds, sleep timers, and music in home scenes.

You will also need to enable two-factor authentication on your Apple ID.

Every user who wants to be recognized by the HomePod must be added as a user in the home application by the person who set up HomePod. In other words, you will share access to HomePod in the same way that you share access to your smart lights, smart locks, etc.

Apple Every user who wants to be recognized by their HomePod must be part of their Home group.

Each user needs to have their location enabled and configured on their primary iPhone. Open Configurations > tap your name at the top> find me > and turn on Share my location. Then set My location to This device. This is necessary to prevent HomePod from allowing access to your account when you are clearly not at home.

Set up HomePod to recognize other users

Once each user has met the above requirements, a pop-up window will appear in the launch application saying that the HomePod can recognize their voice. They just need to press Follow.

Apple If you are part of a Home group with a HomePod and meet all the other requirements, you will be asked if you want your voice recognized.

If they do not receive the notification and are sure that all the above requirements are met, they can verify it manually. Have each user you want to add open the Home app and press the house icon in the upper left corner. They should be seen in the People list along with the person who set up the HomePod and everyone else with access to that Home.

They should touch his name and then make sure Recognize my voicee is enabled. Each user can touch Personal Requests to enable or disable that feature, which provides access to messages, calls, reminders, and calendar.

Still having trouble getting Siri to recognize other users? Make every turn Recognize my voice off and then on again, waiting a few minutes between each one. You can also try restarting your HomePod. Open the House application hold HomePodthen touch Configurations. Scroll down and select Reset HomePod.