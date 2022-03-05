Employee productivity is important to any business, but measuring it can be tricky. In fact if you were to ask several people how they measure it, you’re likely to end up with several different answers.

The general productivity formula is output divided by input. But how you define ‘output’ and ‘input’ can vary, and there are a few main methods that you can use:

Objective-based productivity

In this method, productivity is measured based on the fulfillment of objectives. Each employee is given specific productivity goals, and their productivity is gauged based on the completion of those goals.

Quantitative productivity

Another often-used method to calculate productivity is to measure the number of products (or parts, calls, and other types of output) produced by an employee over a given period of time. It is a simple way to measure productivity, but can’t be applied universally.

The analytical and reporting features of monitoring software like WorkExaminer can help with this method as it will track the hours that employees are actually working. It can also determine whether employees are active or idle to improve the accuracy of the measurement.

360-degree feedback

Although it may sound odd, this method calculates productivity based on feedback from co-workers. It is best used in a small team where employees are familiar with each other’s roles.

Sales productivity

Generally this method is suitable to measure the productivity of salespeople. Relevant data such as the number of sales, sales revenue, expenditure per sale and conversion rate should be recorded and used to determine how productive employees are.

Time management productivity

In recent years, many companies have started using the time management method to determine productivity. It relies on monitoring tools such as WorkExaminer to track how employees are using their time at work.

With WorkExaminer’s data it is possible to measure the exact time that employees are productive. In this “how to” article you can see how it will track computer activity including whether employees are idle or wasting time at work on social media, personal emails, and so on.

Based on that you can see how much time is being lost. Additionally, WorkExaminer will calculate its own ‘productivity score’ based on the data available – which will make it convenient to measure productivity.

Profit-based productivity

As its name suggests, this method relies on tracking productivity based on the profit that is gained. The logic is that the most important aspect of productivity is results that add value.

It should be noted that while this method is simple and easy to apply, it requires that the impact of employees tasks on profit can be tracked accurately.

Task-completion productivity

The cornerstone of this method is to split up a project into small tasks and then measure productivity based on the rate at which employees complete those tasks. It can take into account the quality of the tasks completed as well as how it helps the company achieve its goals.

Typically project management software is used to track how employees complete tasks. However it is also possible to use WorkExaminer to track the time that employees spend on each task and capture data as well as take screenshots if necessary.

As you can see each of these ways to measure productivity is unique – yet they are all used to accomplish the same goal. It is up to you to determine which method is most suitable for your employees based on the nature of your business as well as the tasks that your employees perform.

Always remember that ultimately there is no ‘one size fits all’ method of calculating productivity that is best in all situations. Instead it is a matter of finding the most convenient, accurate, and fair way to measure productivity for your business so that you can see how productive your employees are and take action to improve it as much as possible.