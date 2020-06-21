How to Negotiate a Job Hike Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Right now, you probably feel very lucky to have a job. And, amid economic uncertainties and pay cuts, you're probably also thinking that now is a good time to bite your lip when it comes to talking about money with your boss.

Incorrect. Whether you've been long overdue for a raise, or if one showed up after the post-coronavirus outbreak, or if you're struggling financially and could use a pay rise perhaps due to a pay cut, speak up right now, if it's strategically addressed It is an excellent way to show how indispensable you are and get more money or other advantages.

Know their value

Ineke McMahon, director of Path to Promotion, has seen some of her clients in professional development courses express their doubts about asking for something right now because "there are many other people who would take my job for less money." Forget that myth.

"The loss of human capital and knowledge cannot be solved by replacing existing staff, who own existing intellectual capital and internal and external relationships, with new staff," says McMahon.

"The costs of hiring, training, and integrating new people into the workforce, especially when working from home, is much more complicated than keeping the great staff already in place."

To that end, it can be beneficial to take inventory of everything you bring to the table right now, so you have the facts at hand to talk to your boss.

Take on new roles and responsibilities in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis? Write it down. Leading your company's crisis communications? Add it to the list.

"Be sure to take an objective note (of all these things) and share it with your manager," says Fotini Iconomopoulos, trading consultant and author of the upcoming book "Say Less, Get More" (HarperCollins, 2021). "For example, if you're talking to more customers a day, producing more business than usual, picking up slack for understaffing and more, mention that."

Iconomopoulos recommends framing the chat around the idea that you've been contributing more and would like to make sure you're compensated for stepping up. Be confident and consider things from your employer's perspective.

They are benefiting from everything you do, and losing yourself right now would be a particularly difficult hit with many searches for new employees frozen or considering the bandwidth it would take to train a new employee.

Take on more work

Asking for additional work for an additional salary adjustment is a solid idea. "Develop a business plan to present to management," says Jill Tipograph, co-founder of Early Stage Careers. Express as: "If I temporarily take over customer service for the next three months, could I increase my salary by 15 percent? "Or whatever is reasonable," she says.

To assess whether your request seems reasonable, ask three friends from different backgrounds to assess whether your request is fair. But keep in mind that "once your salary request is submitted, you cannot withdraw it," says Tipograph.

Request a one-time bonus

Some companies have initiated wage freezes at this time, and a raise may be out of the question. For these cases, "ask your employer if you can receive a performance-based bonus once the company recovers," says Lynda Spiegel, job search coach and founder of Rising Star Resume, who acknowledges that many employers may be reluctant to compromise with this right. now.

However, corroborate your accomplishments as you would before the pandemic by negotiating a raise. If successful, a good strategy would be "to graciously accept the commitment to defer the wage increase until the crisis subsides," says Spiegel.

Do you already owe a raise? Try this

"If an increase was expected as the virus problem arose, it would be good to remember any / all discussions that occur – save emails, send yourself notes of verbal discussions and dates – because when the time comes to get things back on track The person (s) with whom you had this discussion can no longer be with the company, ”says Tipograph.

Remember, salary improvements are earned and not distributed, so continue to work hard if you expect to be recognized.

“First professionals, especially, should use this time to go further at work. They've been hit among the toughest as a generation during this time, "Tipograph says.

Ask for the fun things

If a raise or a bonus doesn't get the green light, there's still plenty of room for improvements in your company's working life right now, whether it's extra vacation days, a permanent or part-time work-at-home setting, or another benefit.

First, approve the obvious things. If you work from home, you can ask your employer to pay for items like Wi-Fi, a phone, additional computer monitors, office chairs, microphones, webcams, and other essentials.

"You can advocate for the (elements) related to your job as they are directly related to productivity and professionalism," says Benjamin Ritter, leadership and empowerment coach and founder of Live for Yourself Consulting. As Iconomopoulos points out, these expenses generally come from a different budget than wages.

You can also request additional vacation days for 2021 or a transfer of part of this year's days, assistance with childcare costs and even training equipment. (I bet you never thought you would miss the dingy company basement gym.) Given the importance of psychological well-being, you may also want to request mental health days if you think you might take additional time off.

“Think of all the things that would make your life easier. When your life is easier, you're a more motivated long-term employee, "Iconomopoulos says. And during this stressful time, when your boss probably doesn't even know what day of the week it is, boss bosses want that kind of more personal than ever.