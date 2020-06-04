How to Play as a Barbarian

The last few years, to say the least, have been quite big for Dungeons and Dragons. The decades-old staple pen and tabletop material saw its biggest year in 2019, with a wave of popularity from countless directions, from rising interest in live streaming podcasts and live streams like Critical role to appearances in likes of Strange things, the world of Faerun has been solidly found in the public eye. A long way from his place in pop culture and the tumultuous relationship with his fantastic inspirations, D&D is now a big purchase, setting the style of play for upcoming AAA games, and being portrayed by superstars at charity events, as well as be criticized as source material in its own right. Right now is one of the best times to get in. Dungeons and Dragons for new players, and a great starting point is the streamlined and accessible Dungeons & Dragons online.

As the veterans of the table will attest, there is no class that defines "getting into it" better (for better or worse) than the Barbarian. Prototypical muscle machines (or metal machines if it's a Warforged) are specifically designed to jump into the thick of the fight, capable of eating cataclysmic damage for breakfast and leveling enemies with a flurry of big shots. The armor would only slow them down – war paint is there for protection anyway, so what's the point of burying it in metal? – and his pure and armed anger means getting to where the swords swing the fastest is job number one. For those gamers who find this kind of reckless hack and slash approach attractive, this guide will provide some basics on how to set up like a one-person demolition machine, covering how to build your berserker and how to best come out in glorious combat.

Dungeons & Dragons Online: Building a Barbarian

As a general rule, there is no wrong way to make a character. Each class and race combination can produce a viable character depending solely on the type of character the player wants to run with, especially when considering the multiclass option for one's strengths. However, for your beginning barbarian, certain races lend themselves more clearly to the capabilities of the class.

After selecting the Melee style and the Barbarian class, the player will be asked to select their race. Of the free play options, the most optimal option at this stage is the Dwarf. The initial +2 to Strength score is perfect for the class's high damage focus, and +2 bonus to saving throws against spell effects and poison controls increase defense lost in armor limitations of the barbarian. Human beings are also a safe option; While it lacks the skills department, the huge boost to skill points and additional fear allow for some interesting customization opportunities. If VIP racing is an option, the obvious choice is the Half Orc, whose starting Force boost and various racial skills adapted to take and deal damage make them melee paragons. Warforged and Dragonborn are also quite viable in their own ways: Warforged's immunities to a variety of status effects and constitution bonuses allow for a more defensive attack, while Dragonborn's Strength and Charisma buffs create an adept of more (literally) intimidating construction in social situations.

Once a career is chosen, it's time to assign attribute points. The skills of the queen of barbarians is Strength – it is what governs the damage dealt, the ability to strike, and a host of key skills for the Barbarian fighting style. The next highest skill should be the Constitution; Since it determines the character's life points, reinforcing this section is a priority for the class in light armor. Dexterity is also quite important to barbarians as it provides a small but useful boost to the Armor Class and completes some key movement based abilities like Tumble and Balance. Both charisma and wisdom can be assigned at the player's discretion: Although not directly useful in combat, intimidation is a fun charisma-dependent skill and the ability to see and hear more effectively is not a bad thing. Intelligence is a kind of cancellation for the barbarian. The Barbarian is here to hit things with a big stick: cautious reasoning is, in any case, an impediment.

When choosing the distribution of Skill Points, it is a good idea to first choose among the Barbarian class abilities before moving on to cross classes: a single point increases a class ability by 1, but increases a cross class by only 0.5. Of Barbaro's initial abilities, Jump is arguably the most useful. It allows access to certain areas through a skill check, which means some additional opportunities, especially for those running alone. Beyond this, both Listen and Intimidate can be quite useful: the intimidation threat bonus is useful in overwhelming fights, and preventing stealthy enemies from gaining an edge can be invaluable. From cross-class abilities, prioritize movement-focused abilities: balance and fall bonuses can keep you on your feet and out of harm's way, respectively, a necessity at the heart of combat that is the home of the Barbarian.

Choosing Feats is a little less straightforward than Skills and Abilities. The real thing to keep in mind is the Barbarian's approach: hand-to-hand combat. Prioritize feats that give you a head start, especially for some of the more difficult levels above. A feat like Toughness can give a solid starting boost to survival-enhancing health, while a boost to hitting and damage in the form of two-handed or two-weapon fighting (depending on what the player plans to bring into battle ) can help take out enemies before they have a chance to hit. Choose carefully here: Most races will only be able to choose a few Feats throughout the game. Anyway, at the end of this process, you will have a fledgling killing machine to bring to the world.

Dungeons & Dragons Online: Playing a Barbarian

The heart and soul of the barbarians' combat focus is anger. The ability transforms the Barbarian from an already competent damage dealer into a character's marauding mower, adding an extra +4 to Strength and Constitution (including a health hit that comes with that boost) and +2 to Salvations from will, while taking -2 penalties to Armor Class. During wrath, the Barbarian becomes very difficult to resist, making him ideal for attacking crushing hordes and trampling larger enemies. While it's an amazing tool, Rage should be used fairly selectively; Top tier barbarians only get one wrath per shrine use, and the fatigue effect that follows can be fatal if surrounded. The use of anger increases as levels increase, which means that this skill becomes progressively less situational throughout the game, just make sure to keep that anger close at hand.

Barbarian fighting style is all about hitting hard and fast. Players can do impressive damage, but they must be careful not to surround themselves; While the impressive health group provides the ability to take punishment, the lower armor class of a lighter selection of armor makes it necessary and still quite valuable. Crushing and moving is a great tactic, fighting against the edges and avoiding being pushed into the corners. While the Barbarian will become more durable as the character progresses, it is important to fill in some of the gaps – try building a team that provides clear defensive bonuses and resistance against magical attacks that would not otherwise be available. Magic is the greatest enemy as a barbarian – stay out of the way of the arcana or target it first and consider teaming up with some clever magic types who can help protect you from harm. Come out, barbarian, and divide some skulls.

Dungeons & Dragons online It is now available for PC and OS X.

