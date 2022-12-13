If you are worried about the coil burning, don’t worry. This blog will help you by giving information on indications of coil burning and some of the techniques to avoid it. The coil is one of the essential components of a disposable vape; it heats up the e-liquid and converts it into vapors. Many varieties of vapes like aroma king vape, lost mary vape and coils are available in the market; some are Aspire Coils, Geek Vape Coils, Innokin Coils etc.

Indications Of Coil Burning:

The following are some signs of the burning of the coil:

Burnt Taste: A clear signal of the coil burning is a burnt taste. It shows that the wick in the coil is dry and burnt.

Weak Flavours: A critical indication of coil burning is a weak flavour. When you notice a weak flavour or one that is not as before, it indicates the weakening of the vape coil.

Techniques To Avoid Vape Coil From Burning:

Sometimes, when you vape like lost mary vape and feel a severe burnt hit instead of the desired flavour, this is due to the burning of the coil. It affects your throat, making you uncomfortable; it might cause pain for a whole day, depending on how harsh the burnt hit is.

The following are some techniques to prevent your vape coil from burning:

Priming Of Coil:

The coil’s priming is essential for the proper working of vape devices e.g aroma king 7000. It is the time required for the wick to absorb the e-juice so that when the coil heats up, it converts e-liquid into vapours. The Aspire Tigon Coil, a famous Aspire Vape Coil, has an incomparable wick to absorb e-liquid. When you start vaping, the wick is completely dry; however, if you vape without priming, it may cause the burning of the coil. Therefore, priming the coil plays a crucial role in vaping devices.

Avoid Frequent Puffing:

The most common cause of the burnt coil is continuous vaping without having breaks. The wick of the device needs some time for re-saturation; otherwise, the wick will dry earlier, and the coil will heat up quickly and burn out. Therefore, giving some breaks between puffs in vaping sessions is best to avoid this situation.

Use Less Power:

Another factor is vaping at high wattage; it consumes more e-liquid to evaporate and makes big vape clouds. But, it will also affect the efficacy of your vape coil in a way that the wick requires more struggle to soak up the e-liquid. Therefore, the best option is to vape at low wattage, e.g., the Innokin Coolfire Z50 Kit, one of the Innokin Vape Coils; it provides impressive vape clouds at 6-50W. You can also prevent your coil from burning by taking breaks between vaping sessions.

Use Less Sweetened Flavours:

If you prefer to inhale sweet-flavoured e-liquid, there are more chances of burning the vape coil. When you often vape e-liquid with sweet flavours, it caramelises your coil and destroys it. Therefore, the solution is to use less sweet flavours or clean the coil regularly to prevent the coil from residual. It is good for you to use Aspire Vape Coil to enjoy smooth, rich flavours.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned are some of the techniques to prevent your vape coil from burning; these include proper priming of the coil, avoiding continuous vaping sessions, vaping at low wattage, raising the e-liquid tanks, and avoiding using frequent sweet flavours.