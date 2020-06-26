How to properly wash a swimsuit

If you are lucky to spend most of the summer in a swimsuit, you are lucky, but do you know how to take better care of the delicate garment?

Whether your laundry basket is filled with bikinis, swimsuits, or toddler protectors, there are some universal rules for stretching the life of swimsuits.

Jennifer Ahoni, manager and senior scientific communications scientist at Tide, and Patrick Harewood, senior laundry detergent scientist at Henkel in North America, spoke to Fox News about tips and tricks for washing swimsuits for the whole family, from common mistakes careful even why you should Never throw your favorite outfit in the dryer.

To begin, check that care labels do not include clothing only as dry cleaning. So, it's time to hand wash.

"While it's convenient to just throw your clothes in the washing machine after a day at the beach or pool, handwashing your swimsuit will extend its lifespan, while removing chlorine, salt, sunscreen and any natural oil on the fabric, "Ahoni explained.

The sooner the swimsuit is also rinsed after use, Harewood advised, the better.

“Try to rinse and wash the suits as soon as possible. Fibers, like spandex, that can be found in many swimsuits can "retain" and then "release" unwanted odors, "she said." Addressing cleanup quickly can help prevent this, and try not to leave them wet. long after coming home from your favorite pool or beach. "

When rinsing the suit, try a mild detergent, such as Tide Free and Gentle or All Free Clear, to protect the colors from chlorine (if the swimmer was in a pool), which can further fade the suit. Washing clothes with clean water helps remove "as much chlorine, salt and sunscreen as possible," which can further damage fabrics, Ahoni said.

Then put the flat swimsuits in a cool place indoors to air dry, to prevent stretching and protect the fibers, Harewood recommended.

As for general care tips, experts debunked other popular myths and misconceptions about bathing suit laundering that might surprise even the most seasoned launderer.

"Do not dry in sunlight. UV light can cause fading and, in some cases, uneven fading," Ahoni suggested. "Do not tumble dry. Heat can damage the elasticity of the suit. "

While you're at it, don't try to iron a suit or squeeze the garment, Harewood said. These practices can easily "destroy the elastic and cause the swimsuit to deform," he emphasized, and also "distort the shape of the swimsuit."

And for a final style suggestion, don't throw swimsuits in the washer or dryer if you want them to last more than one summer season.

Although machine washing and drying may seem convenient, Ahoni said, "both can damage the delicate fabric fibers through agitation and heat."