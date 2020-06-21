How to roast marshmallows for a & # 39; maximum caramelization & # 39; (and ideas to enjoy them outside a 'more)

Even the simplest activities can provoke fierce debate.

Roasting marshmallows over a roaring fire is a summer tradition. Of course, there are multiple methods of cooking a marshmallow. Some people like to slowly roast the marshmallow over the flames, while others stick it together and let it light. Others prefer a good roast, but some barely cook it on one side before digging.

Fortunately, there is no wrong way to roast a marshmallow, but there is one method that results in "maximum caramelization," according to one expert.

Fox News spoke to chef Tony Matassa, a New Orleans chef who has spent the past 12 years creating recipe videos and product demos for BBQGuys, a Baton Rouge-based outdoor living supermarket, about how different techniques Roasting can affect the taste of a marshmallow.

According to him, "There is not necessarily a correct or correct way to toast marshmallows. It usually comes down to whatever is comfortable for you or how they taught you when you were a child."

That said, there is a method that produces the best caramelized flavors, says Matassa.

"If you like the bitter compounds that form in foods that have been charred, then you will stick the marshmallows directly into the flames and let them catch fire for a while." But if you prefer caramelized flavors in your marshmallow, then you should hold it right outside the flames and frequently rotate it so that the entire exterior is toasted evenly. An even toast means you have maximized the caramelized flavors in your marshmallow. "

While marshmallows are often roasted for smores, Chef Matassa offers plenty of other tasty options to try.

"There are so many things you can do with roasted marshmallows in addition to making smores," he explained. “One of my favorites is spreading a well-roasted marshmallow over pancakes or waffles. You can also coarsely grind your favorite cereal, an Oreo cookie slice, or even English caramel, and sew a still-warm marshmallow with the shavings. Covering them in chocolate ganache, peanut butter or Nutella is not a bad idea either. "

And for those who want to be "really adventurous"? Matassa has some suggestions.

"You can dip your marshmallows in a warm custard sauce or place them on grilled bananas in a chocolate sauce. And for all those bakers, you can even bake toasted marshmallows in a pan of brownies."