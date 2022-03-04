Although most of us could use a good vacation, the exorbitant costs associated with traveling often prevent us from following through. However, while vacationing is always going to set you back a little, there’s no rule stating that a first-rate travel excursion has to cost a small fortune. As you’ll find, giving yourself the vacation you deserve doesn’t have to entail putting a dent in your personal finances. Cost-conscious vacationers looking to save a bundle on their next trip would be wise to take the following measures.

Visit Locales That Aren’t in Perpetually High Demand

Some parts of the country are in perpetually high demand. For example, no matter what time of year you visit certain cities or resorts, you’re liable to find yourself surrounded by other tourists. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it often means long waits at restaurants, excessive lines for various attractions and a general sense of crowding. So, if this isn’t your idea of a good idea, you’d do well to consider vacation destinations that aren’t always jam-packed. For example, for every major metropolis, you’ll find dozens of small towns with their own unique local cultures. Travelers who are open to visiting locales that aren’t tourism hotbeds can have a great vacation – and save a fortune in trip costs – by charting a course for lesser-known destinations.

Travel During the Off-Season

In the travel industry, the period from November to March is commonly regarded as the off-season – and frankly, it isn’t difficult to see why. Outside of people traveling for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, many of us tend to stay put during this time of year. After all, it’s cold and snowy, and most people would rather hibernate at home during the winter months than embark on ambitious travel excursions.

Still, if you’re able to pull yourself out of hibernation mode, you can find some truly outstanding bargains during the off-season. Hotel fees, airfare and assorted travel packages tend to be considerably less expensive during this time of year, so if you’re not opposed to being a little unconventional, off-season travel may be right up your alley. Regardless of where you’re hoping to visit, odds are you’ll find that doing so during the off-season is significantly more cost-effective than during the spring, summer or fall months.

Rent a Vehicle

Although many people regard renting a vehicle as the opposite of cost-effective, this needn’t always be the case. For example, when visiting a locale that lacks a robust, dependable public transit system, renting a vehicle stands to save you a fair amount of time. Furthermore, depending on how often you intend to use rideshare services throughout your trip, a good rental car can be a boon to your finances.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of ways to save money on a rental car. For starters, avoid booking at an airport, as this is liable to result in additional fees. Instead, book your rental as far ahead as possible. Secondly, make a point of taking advantage of any rental car discounts to which you’re entitled. For instance, various businesses, credit card companies and other institutions provide rental car discounts to employees, card holders and members, respectively. In other words, there’s a good chance you’re eligible to receive rental car discounts that you aren’t even aware of. Additionally, for good measure, book your rental with a credit card that covers primary car insurance.

Don’t Dine Out for Every Meal

While sampling new cuisine is one of the tenets of a good vacation, dining out for every meal can quickly deplete your travel budget. To help prevent this, make a point of packing lunches and familiarizing yourself with local supermarkets. This will ensure that you always have affordable snacks on hand and that you eat at least one non-restaurant meal each day. As an added bonus, having a packed lunch will help whet your appetite for a delectable dinner at a highly-rated restaurant. Luckily, when it comes to dining in Annapolis, you’ll find no shortage of amazing options.

Vacations can prove tremendously helpful when it comes to recentering us and helping us recover from the constant demands of the working world. In addition, they can provide us with ample fun and tons of new experiences. However, despite all the good vacations can do, there’s no denying that they stand to leave an enormous hole in one’s finances. Luckily, with the proper money-saving tips at your disposal, you can enjoy a first-rate vacation for third-rate prices.