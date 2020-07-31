How to see all the Muppets TV Show and Film

The Muppets are back! Muppets Now It's a brand new Disney + original that features Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and the rest like you've never seen them before. This time, the Muppets are hosting their own unscripted segments, the type you're used to streaming online. There are Miss Piggy lifestyle tips, scientific tricks with Bunsen and Beaker, and some expert culinary advice from the Swedish chef (if you have a translator on hand). That is not all! Pepe has a game show, Kermit interviews RuPaul, Walter picks up some new hobbies – it's a crazy mix of Muppet content!

Muppets Now it's just the latest in a very, very long line of fun Muppet movies and shows. And with Muppets on your mind now more than ever, you probably want to convey some of the gang's old hits. You're lucky! Most of his catalog can be found at Muppets Now & # 39; s streaming home, but you don't have to have a Disney + account to rock with Electric Mayhem. Here's your streaming guide for everything Muppet related

Muppet Movies Available to Stream Online for Free

There are two feature films that are noticeably missing from the Disney + lineup. Luckily for Muppet-obsessed streamers, you can find those two movies on a couple of platforms where they stream for free (if you like to watch some commercials).

Muppet movies available to buy or rent on VOD

If you are firmly against the transmission, first: how? Second: You can still buy or rent all the old movies and TV shows (except for the new Muppets Now, of course) digitally at your preferred VOD store. And in addition to all of the above, there are three movies made for TV that are only Available to rent or buy. They are:

Muppet movies and TV shows are not available to stream, buy or rent digitally

There is a lot of Muppet content, and while there seems to be a lot available to stream or buy on VOD, there are still some major titles you can't find anywhere. Why? In the case of The Muppet Show and presumably Muppets tonightIt probably has to do with all the contractual issues related to appearances of a variety of celebrities. And with the original Muppet Babies, is probably due to frequent use of movie clips from that program. And with the moving Muppet Family Christmas, are the rights to Christmas carols, as well as the rights to Jim Henson's broken characters that are probably not available for purchase.

TV

The Muppet Show (1976-1981)

Muppet Babies (1984-1990)

Muppets tonight (1996-1998)

FILMS AND SPECIALS

A Muppet Family Christmas (1987)

All Muppet TV series and movies in chronological order

There are many Muppets! Just to order everything, below is a list of all the TV series and feature films that the Muppets have spearheaded for decades, with quick instructions on how to watch them digitally.

TV

The Muppet Show (1976-1981) – Not available

Muppet Babies (1984-1990) – Not available

Muppets tonight (1996-1998) – Not available

The Muppets (2015-2016) – Disney +, VOD

Muppet Babies (2018-present) – Disney +, VOD

Muppets Now (2020) – Disney +

FILMS AND SPECIALS

The Muppet Movie (1979) – Disney +, VOD

The great caper of the Muppets (1981) – Disney +, VOD

The Muppets take Manhattan (1984) – Prime Video, Pluto TV, VOD

A Muppet Family Christmas (1987) – Not available

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) – Disney +, VOD

Treasure Island Muppet (1996) – Disney +, VOD

Muppets from space (1999) – Prime Video, Pluto TV, VOD

It's a very happy Christmas movie from the Muppets (2002) – VOD

The Wizard of Oz from the Muppets (2005) – VOD

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – VOD

The Muppets (2011) – Disney +, VOD

Most Wanted Muppets (2014) – Disney +, VOD

