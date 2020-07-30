How to see the visual album & # 39; Black is King & # 39; by Beyoncé at Disney +

If you are a devoted Beyhive member and a Disney fanatic, then Beyoncé's latest project will be music to your ears and eyes. "Black is King", written, directed and executive produced by Queen B, opens Friday and is available for exclusive streaming on Disney +.

The "Lion King" connection

Bey's new visual album is inspired by the live-action version of "The Lion King," which features Beyoncé's voice as Nala.

Dropping more than a year after the movie, Queen Bey's highly anticipated visual album "is a celebratory memory to the world of the Black experience," according to producer Parkwood Entertainment.

For Disney + members, "Black is King" will be instantly available to stream on Friday on your TV, laptop, tablet or phone by simply logging into your account.

Not a subscriber? No problem – you can subscribe to the streaming service here. New users get the service for $ 6.99 a month.

Disney + not only allows subscribers to watch "Black is King", but also a host of classics and new releases. Earlier this month, the site released "Hamilton" to its extensive lexicon of movies.

There are package offers

"Black is King" can be seen by free with Verizon Unlimited, Fios or 5G Home plans through Verizon's "Disney + on Us" offer, which comes with a full year of Disney + before renewing at $ 6.99 a month.

For a limited time, Disney also offers a bundle that offers you Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu for $ 12.99 (25% off the price of subscribing to all three services individually).

Behind the music

The 85-minute movie is an evocative visual recreation of Beyoncé's album, with songs like "Brown Skin Girl", "My Power" and "Mood 4 Eva" featured on the soundtrack of "The Lion King: The Gift " .

The 24-time Grammy winner has been working on the visual album for a year, incorporating a diverse cast. The purpose of the film is "to celebrate the resistance and culture of blacks".

Superstars cameos galore

The official trailer for "Black is King" reveals a group of celebrity cameos, including Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, and Jay-Z.

The visual album has a plot.

The new trailer is much more narrative than the previously released teaser video. It begins with Beyoncé in a voiceover saying: “Life is a set of options. Lead, or be led astray. Follow your light or lose it.

Black families' travels through time are "honored in history about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity," reports Deadline. His ancestors guide him to his destiny, and with the teachings of his father and the support of his childhood love, "he gains the virtues necessary to regain his home and his throne."