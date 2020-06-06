How to Share Videos on Twitter without Retweeting

Sharing someone else's Twitter video without retweeting the entire Tweet is easier than you think. Here we show you how to do it on Android, iOS and desktop.

It is actually possible to post a video from another user's Twitter without having to retweet their Tweet. While the process is simple enough, it varies slightly depending on whether an Android smartphone or iPhone is used. There's also a fairly simple way to tweet someone else's video using the desktop version of Twitter.

Twitter is a popular platform for people looking to express themselves, despite the limited number of characters a user can put in a single Tweet. One of the easiest ways to overcome the character limitation is to include media and visual assets. These not only add the visual element to a post, but can also add more context or expand on a point being made. For example, although a user can only post as many characters, they can easily record and share a video, with the video going into much more detail than the limited number of characters. Similarly, there are times when a user may want to share someone else's video, but not share their Tweet.

There are many reasons why you may want to share someone else's video without retweeting. One reason could be to create a single post with just the text, message and video without another account, or information in the original Tweet included. Being able to retweet only the video in this case, results in a more streamlined post with just the user's account and Twitter message. Similarly, Twitter users don't have to worry about promoting another account they don't know about. Twitter is about getting users to express their own opinions and in this way video posts can be customized exactly according to user requirements. As detailed in a Means, medium After posting, there are several ways to share a video on Twitter, including via mobile phone and desktop browser.

Share videos on Twitter without retweeting

All iPhone users need to do is find the video they want to share and then press and hold the video play button. This will open the configuration menu that includes options like "Tweet video" or "Share via". Clicking on the Tweet Video option will generate a Twitter URL in a new Tweet message. So it's just a matter of customizing the text before hitting submit. For Android users, the process is a little different. First find the video to share and then copy the URL. Compose a Tweet as usual, and then paste the URL link into the Tweet. To ensure that you only share the video again, "/ video / 1" (without the quotes) should be added to the end of the pasted URL.

For those who want to share a Twitter video using a desktop computer and the browser version of Twitter, there is also a way to do it. While it is not that easy to navigate, it is doable and becomes easier with practice. First, find the Twitter video to share, and then click the drop-down arrow in the upper-right corner of the Tweet. This will open the configuration menu that includes the "Insert Tweet" option. Click on this and then select the "Copy Code". This code should be pasted elsewhere and the video link removed. For reference, this is usually the second link in the code and usually starts with "https://t.co". Once the correct link is found, copy and paste it directly into a new Tweet, and when it is published, only the Twitter video will be shared.

