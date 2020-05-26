How to solve the mansion puzzle Revenge of the cartels

Gearbox did a great job emulating puzzles from other game genres in their last event. Here is the solution to the hidden puzzle in Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 3 He is a looter-shooter composed mainly of shooting and looting. It is an exercise to discover how many weapons can exist in a single game and how many ways there are to eradicate enemies. It is a wild ride full of hilarious fun. The Revenge of the Posters event throws some surprises at the usual formula.

Find the hidden puzzle in Borderlands 3

To start the puzzle quest, head to Joey & # 39; s Planet and enter Villa Ultraviolet. The hidden puzzle can be found in the mission titled, "Every mansion needs a puzzle challenge." Start in the main lobby. There will be two large stairs on the left and right that lead to the two main hallways. Go up the stairs to the right and down the hall and through a door ahead. There will be a fountain in the middle of this room. Head to the right and a friendly Skag will come charging at the player. Don't shoot the Skag.

On the right, there is a set of double doors that lead to a large office. This is where the puzzle is hidden. Enter the office and head to the table at the other end. There will be heaps of purple dust all over the table. This can be broken with a melee attack to reveal a keyboard underneath. Select the keyboard to start the puzzle.

Solving the door puzzle in Borderlands 3

The action involved in solving the puzzle is simple. Opening the door depends on deciphering the 4-digit code and entering it on the shelf opposite the keyboard. Just select the digits, 7-8-8-9 pulling the corresponding books at the bottom of the shelf. The door will open and the mission objective will end.

Finding the solution to the door puzzle in Borderlands 3

Many players found this puzzle confusing. The solution is simple, but discovering it is a bit annoying. From the desktop keyboard, there is a series of images on the wall below, and a bookshelf on the wall on the far left. The puzzle revolves around connecting the pictures on the wall with small figures on the other shelf.

On that bookshelf are figures that resemble a triangle, a square, and a circle. Just above them are symbols that indicate the digit that is needed to solve the puzzle. Count the spaces above each symbol to reveal that the triangle represents 7, the square represents 8, and the circle represents 9. Back on the desk, the four images on the wall are listed: Triangle, Square, Square, Circle. Turn and enter that code on the shelf to open the door.

Borderlands 3 It is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

