National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is a competitive exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) which is solely for the students desiring for the medical field. The duration of this exam is 3 hours so students are recommended to be quick with thinking and writing. There are no limits on the number of attempts at giving this competitive exam. You can try again and again but the person needs to be 17 years or more to appear for NEET. NEET acts as an entrance test for higher courses like MBBS. So here are some quick tips if you are appearing for the NEET examination and how to complete the NEET Exam Syllabus effectively.

Understand the pattern

NEET is an MCQ type exam which makes students take it lightly and some might also believe that they will use some silly trick or guess the correct option. For such students, NTA is fully prepared with negative marking so that you have to be very careful before guessing an answer. A correct question will give you four marks while an incorrect one will deduct your one mark. For unattempted questions, no marks will be distributed to the student.

There are a total of 180 questions which are divided into the subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Biology where Physics and chemistry holds 45 questions each and biology contributes 90 questions to the exam. The exam has a total of 720 marks.

Don’t rely solely on books

Books can be very helpful for the preparation of NEET or any other competitive exam but reading those books and understanding them are two different things. To understand them, you need to join a coaching centre or there are many YouTube videos available which can help you understand the concepts better. Along with the concepts, these people will not only help you with the preparation but also with the time management and how to attempt the exam neatly or which questions should be given more time.

Start!

The only perfect time to start preparation for the NEET examination is NOW! Don’t give yourself excuses that you will start the next day or you will start from next month. If you keep dodging your preparation, you will end up with very less time which will add up to your stress and might make you sick.

Make Plans

Apart from appearing for your CBSE exams, make time for your NEET preparation too. Another method is to complete NCERT way before and give at least four months for your NEET preparation. NEET includes 97 chapters collectively physics, chemistry and biology, so you have to divide those 97 chapters into four months. Keep yourself regular and consistent. If there’s any occasion or personal emergency, try to at least cover one topic so as to maintain your interest alive in that subject.

Biology Preparation

Biology holds the maximum number of questions and marks and is an obvious subject to students appearing for NEET. It is a subject which is mostly theoretical. But the main and the best thing is you can actually apply biology in your daily life which helps you to understand concepts better. For preparation of Biology subject, follow these tips to help yourself have a firm grip on this subject.

~ The subject of biology contributes 90 questions to the NEET exam and more than half of them are NCERT based. So, students are recommended to Paradise NCERT the most while studying biology for preparation purposes. There are very low or no chance of complex Biology questions.

~ You have to give proper and clean attention to diagrams given in your NCERT. There might be questions for identification or labelling the diagrams or even drawing them which might be quite easy. If there is a question of drawing the diagram, use proper pencil and label neatly. While labelling, no two arrows should overlap each other. This will help prevent confusion during revising the exam.

~ Divide the chapters into three categories: Easy, Medium and Difficult. Plan accordingly to make studying interesting. Focus extra on the chapters which seem to be frequent in previous NEET exams. For example, ecology and classification holds very importance and most of the tricky questions come from these chapters only.

~ Don’t mug up yourself too much. Take interest in studying botany and think of it more as human. Make tables and short notes to simply lengthy topics.

Chemistry preparation

Chemistry is the only subject which is quite predictable from the point of view of the NEET examination. Here are some important tips to score in chemistry.

~ Chemistry contributes to a total of 45 questions in the NEET examination. There are some common questions which get repeated every now and then like the examiner will give you reactants of the reaction and you have to find the catalyst and products. Sometimes, the name of a particular reaction is asked like Clemmenson reduction or Wolff-Kishner reaction.

~ Give your utmost concentration in inorganic chemistry, especially group 15,16,17 of the periodic table. Read every single line of NCERT. Sometimes, little information is given in between the lines which sometimes students forget to read. So read each and every chapter and do lots of solved papers to not regret your actions later.

Physics Preparation

Solving numericals of the physics section in NEET might be quite time consuming. So, students are recommended to make a pre-planned strategy in order to solve numericals with smart work and not hard work. Here are some tips which are going to help you in your physics section.

~ Maintain a formula sheet in which you have to write every single formula, even if it is the easiest one. Examiners sometimes ask tricky questions from these “easy” formulas only. Revise and re-revise formula sheet thoroughly before appearing for the exam. Don’t stuff yourself with formulas. You will end up forgetting the revised ones too.

~ Be very very careful with graphs and diagrams. Students tend to loose unnecessary marks in them. Use pencil and scale and clearly number everything. Present your diagrams very neatly. Think before drawing the graph and don’t be overconfident that you know which graph is this or which diagram is asked to draw or label. You will be blinded by overconfidence in no time and end up confusing the remaining exam.

~ If you think you are not able to solve a particular question. Leave it and jump to the next one. Try brainstorming the left questions at the end and think twice before ticking your desired option as negative marking is also a thing in NEET. Don’t stress if you can’t find the answers, there will always be another attempt. You have to fail before you rise up with full motivation and determination.