How to stay safe when you go shopping

As retailers such as clothing and furniture stores begin to reopen, and grocery shopping begins to return to its pre-19 rate, shoppers may be concerned about staying safe. If you go out where other people are, the best thing you can do for your health, and for the health and safety of others, is to wear a mask or other face covering when you are around others. And when possible, stay at least 6 feet away.

Covid-19 is transmitted primarily through droplets, so if an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks and you breathe in those droplets, you could also become infected. According to the World Health Organization, “These drops are relatively heavy, do not travel far, and sink quickly into the ground. These drops can fall on objects and surfaces around the person, such as tables, knobs and handrails. People can become infected by touching these objects or surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth. "

John Leyenberger, a National Security Board certified professional with more than 23 years of retail security and compliance experience, says the most critical measures to help protect himself, as well as retail workers, include wearing a mask. and keep your distance from others while shopping and waiting on the pay lines. He also recommends using hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving a store, and notes that you should use it before removing your mask.

Leyenberger also offers a plea to consider the health and safety of others, including, and especially, retail workers, while shopping. "Retail workers are trying to do the best they can to serve customers while providing a safe shopping experience," he says. "Patience and understanding will go a long way."

Don Schaffner, professor of food microbiology at the Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences and presenter of the "Food Safety Talk" and "Risky or Not?" Podcasts, echoes Leyenberger's advice and points out common behavior that people should avoid. "I've heard that some people wear a mask just to get past the person who checked in at the front door and then take it off once inside the store," he says. "This exposes others to risk and is not appropriate."

The first thing, first thing, is to wash your hands with soap and water, and do it again after handling the purchases you made. Before use, all clothing, sheets, towels, face masks, etc., should be washed and dried using the warmest temperature settings the garment can tolerate; check the care label for that information.

If you have purchased upholstered furniture or other non-washable fabric products, such as thick wool coats, a steamer or a steam iron, they can kill germs and bacteria by using moist heat.

Disinfecting sprays, such as the expertly recommended Claire Germicidal Cleaner foam spray that appears on the Environmental Protection Agency's list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, can also disinfect fabrics that cannot be washed, although It is not safe for all types of fabrics, including leather and silk, so it is important to read the manufacturer's instructions before use and, if you are still not sure, carry out a spot test in an inconspicuous area to verify if there is damage.

When it comes to food security, the news is comforting. "With more than 7 million cases worldwide, we have no evidence that the virus is transmitted through food or food contact surfaces," says Schaffner. His advice for cleaning products is to use cold water to rinse fruits and vegetables, and to use a brush to scrub on foods like melons that have a hard surface. Schaffner also cautions that excessive cleaning can make you sick in other ways. "I do not recommend soaps or hard surface cleaners (such as Formula 409, Ms. Meyer's Countertop Spray, or Clorox Wipes) as both can be toxic if ingested," he says.

While water is all it takes to effectively clean products, if you want to use something else for peace of mind, Schaffner adds that special product washes are available. "Generally, they have not been tested against bacteria, and none have been tested against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19," he says. "They are safe to use, but there is no guarantee that they will work."

And when it comes to cleaning food packaging, it really isn't necessary. You can simply wash your hands well after handling cardboard packages or jars.

All of the experts we spoke with agreed that face masks and liners are the most important choice you can make to stay safe and protect others while shopping. And since fabric masks need to be washed between each use, you should have extras available (Etsy is a great source for affordable fabric mask sets) or have a stash of disposable masks on hand.

Washing your hands with soap and water is the best way to clean them, but when you don't have access to a sink, hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol is a good alternative. Keep a small bottle in your kit for easy access, but remember that because the active ingredient in hand sanitizer is alcohol, which can evaporate, it should not be left in places with significant temperature fluctuations, such as the car, during Long periods of time.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend the use of disposable gloves as a standard practice when shopping, Leyenberger recommends them for cases where it is unavoidable to touch merchandise, so it is worth putting a few pairs in your kit in case you need them.

Many retailers are banning the use of reusable bags out of fear that they may transmit viruses to food service employees and retailers. If you use reusable bags, they should be cleaned after each use, so it's important to choose styles that are machine washable, like an unstructured nylon bag, or easy to clean if they cannot be machine washed.

