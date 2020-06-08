How to stop police brutality, according to science

The cities of the USA USA They have been rocked by nightly protests against police brutality following the May 25 murder of a black Minneapolis man named George Floyd by a white police officer.

And as videos of police arrests or tear gas to seemingly peaceful protesters proliferate, the issues raised by protesters seem more insurmountable than ever. But researchers and activists say the solutions are not a mystery: Evidence-based changes in police policies can reduce deaths at the hands of the police. These steps alone cannot end racism overnight or erase the myriad inequalities in American society, but they can save lives.

This is what science says about how to combat police bias and murder: This is not an exhaustive list of suggested reforms, or even suggested reforms that have been investigated. And some ideas, such as the dismantling of police departments, have not yet been thoroughly studied because they have not been widely tested.

1. Follow the problem

There is no comprehensive government clearinghouse to obtain data on police killings or use of police force. After the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, various private and non-profit groups began to maintain their own databases. These include Mapping Police Violence, an effort led by data scientist and activist Samuel Sinyangwe, Fatal Encounters, a catalog by journalist D. Brian Burghart, and efforts such as the Washington Post's Fatal Force database.

Thanks to databases like these, it is clear that blacks are killed at a disproportionate rate by police officers, accounting for 24% of deaths despite being only 13% of the population, according to Mapping Police Violence. But the databases are based on reports of death from the media, not data from the police department, the city, the state or the government, for the simple reason that many police departments do not receive this information.

"The data on police surveillance is notoriously terrible," said Casey Delehanty, a political scientist at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. "It is very spotty. It is unreliable and often inaccurate, and this has really prevented much study and understanding, and also real-time accountability from local, state and federal police."

Even when the government maintains the data, it is incomplete and often based on unpleasantly outdated technology. In the summer of 2019, Delehanty embarked on an effort to obtain raw data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting Database. The email provided by the FBI for investigators to request data was recovered. The researchers' phone number led to a phone tree that hung up automatically after Delehanty chose the academic option. Eventually he reached out to a person using the field office media line, only to know that the only way to get the data was by mail, on a CD. After a few weeks of waiting, the CD arrived and Delehanty brought out a computer that still had a CD-ROM drive. The data was in an old, rarely seen format (a fixed-width delimited text file) without the necessary file that would automatically define the data columns. Delehanty said it took days to define the columns by hand.

Sometimes, incompetent government data management means the information simply doesn't exist. Edward Lawson, Jr., now a data analysis researcher for the South Carolina state government, once tried to find out from the Defense Logistics Agency, part of the Department of Defense, how much military equipment was being shipped to departments of police across the country. . He learned that prior to mid-2014, the agency had simply been updating each quarter's information in the same document, erasing and rewriting the inventory that had been transferred the previous quarter.

"Before the latter part of 2014, there were no records," Lawson told Live Science.

Police department data must be accessible through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which allows citizens to request records from public agencies. But FOIA requests often appear empty, in many cases because the police decide that they simply don't want their department's data analyzed. On Twitter, a data scientist who used to work in a police investigation into the use of force wrote that some departments are close. Others ignore the requests, summarily deny them, or request huge fees, such as a $ 1 million deposit, to release records.

Some state laws make transparency difficult. For example, Section 50-a in New York State seals the personnel records of police officers, keeping complaints or records of misconduct secret.

2. Demilitarize

For decades, police departments have gradually adopted more and more equipment from the US Army. USA Departments obtain this equipment in several ways, but a common route is the 1033 program, which provides departments with free surplus military equipment for the cost of shipping. Delahanty told Live Science that some of this equipment is safe: filing cabinets, gloves, binoculars, and other common supplies that departments would have to purchase on their own. But departments have also received equipment such as grenade launchers, bayonets and mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPS), which are military trucks designed to take hits from improvised explosive devices in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Delehanty and Lawson both found that police departments with more 1033 military equipment kill more people. In an article published in the Political Research Quarterly in 2015, Lawson and colleagues found that in all 50 states between 2014 and 2016, the number of police-involved deaths increased with militarization, measured by the value of equipment shipped to a department to through the 1033 program, even after controlling for factors such as population number, poverty, race, and violent crime. In 2017, Delehanty and colleagues reported in Research & Politics magazine that in four states where they had records (Connecticut, Maine, Nevada, and New Hampshire), military equipment through the 1033 program was linked to more police killings. . In a given year, a department without 1,033 requests could expect 0.287 murders of suspects, on average, Delehanty found; those with the highest spending could expect 0.656 murders, more than double.

Departments with a militaristic mindset of us against them are likely to look for more military equipment, Lawson said. But Delehanty's findings hint that the cycle can feed itself, with more military equipment fostering a more violent force. By comparing departments over time, he and his colleagues discovered that the annual change in military equipment could predict suspicious deaths for a department in the coming year. A department without new equipment in a year could expect 0.068 fewer suspicious deaths in the next 365 days. A department with the most new applications could expect 0.188 more deaths. Investigators even found a similar increase in police dog killings, suggesting that police officers weren't necessarily preparing for large forays with victims with their searches. They were simply becoming more violent overall.

The protests have led to new calls to end or restrict the 1033 program. In 2015, President Barack Obama put some limits on the program by executive order. President Donald Trump reversed that executive order in 2017. Now, Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) has said he plans to introduce legislation to end the 1033 program entirely, The New York Times reported.

3. Change the police culture

Training is often cited as a way to reduce racial bias among police officers and encourage escalation. Some training methods have evidence to back them up. For example, fairness training, which focuses on equity, was demonstrated in a randomized experiment to reduce the likelihood that police officers end arrests or use force, according to a 2018 study published in the Criminology & Public Policy magazine. But training is a nebulous concept with little supervision, and departments don't necessarily turn to evidence-based programs. In 2017, for example, Fox 9 reported that the St. Paul Police Department's "main attraction" at its annual equity training was watching the children's movie "Zootopia." There are also questions about the effectiveness of methods like implicit bias training, in part because of the lack of standards for these training methods and in part because the lessons may not translate into stressful circumstances, as The Atlantic reported in 2017.

There are regulatory ways to change police culture. A Sinyangwe report released in 2016 for the Use of Force Project found that in departments that adopt more than eight policies that limit how the police can use force, the police kill fewer civilians. For the report, Sinyangwe examined the records of 94 of the country's largest municipal police departments.

These policies include:

1. Require officers to decrease before using force; 2. Use guidelines that define the types of force that can be used to respond to specific situations; 3. Restriction or prohibition of bottlenecks and bottlenecks; 4. Require a verbal warning before using lethal force; 5. Prohibit officers from shooting moving vehicles, except in extreme circumstances; 6. Require officers to exhaust other options before resorting to lethal force; 7. Establish the duty of officers to intervene if one of their colleagues is using excessive force; 8. Require officers to report all uses of force or attempted use of force.

Sinyangwe found that departments with four or more of these policies in place had 38% fewer murders involved in arrest police than those with one or none.

Police union contracts are also associated with police violence, mainly because contracts can be written to make it very difficult to fire or discipline officers for misconduct. A 2018 thesis by Oxford University graduate student Abdul Rad discovered that US cities. USA With more police protections, they had higher rates of police abuse, even when they controlled for variables such as racial demographics and crime rates.

In some cases, drastic measures are needed. After a major police corruption scandal in 2010 and a persistently high crime in Camden, NJ, the city decided to completely dissolve its police department in 2013, starting a new department with an emphasis on community policing. This means that policies are established to reduce the use of force and increase accountability, as well as to build trust between the police and the community, according to CityLab.

4. Invest in alternatives

Community policing is an alternative to "Broken Windows" police policing that cracks down on minor infractions, flooding neighborhoods with police.

"The idea was that, after flooding these neighborhoods, it also floods them with social welfare programs," Lawson said. "We received the avalanche of police, but we never received the avalanche of social welfare, so we ended up having these types of occupation zones where the police act as an army of occupation."

Research shows that more comprehensive investments in communities pay dividends. A 2017 study published in the American Sociological Review magazine found that in more than 250 cities, a higher number of nonprofits was linked to declining crime. For every 10 organizations in a city of 100,000 people, the murder rate fell 9% and the violent crime rate decreased 6%, the researchers reported. A similar study published in the Urban Affairs Review this year used Denver as an example, and found that a higher density of nonprofits in one area was linked to lower crime, even after controlling for demographics and other factors.

Police are often the first to respond when someone with mental health problems is in crisis, and some evidence suggests that up to 1 in 4 of those killed by police are mentally ill. Therefore, some police departments have launched Crisis Intervention Teams (CITs), which consist of specially trained officers who work to get people with mental illness to receive treatment rather than escalate into a potentially violent encounter. The first of these shows, in Memphis, began in the late 1980s after police killed a mentally ill black man who was cutting himself with a butcher knife. Research on CITs is challenging because different departments engage different levels of training and effort in their programs; But some evidence suggests that having a CIT implemented results in less frequent use of SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) equipment, according to a 2008 review.

Some places have gone even further, pulling the police out of the mental health response equation. In Eugene, Oregon, a 911 diversion program called CAHOOTS redirects calls about mental health issues to a team of mental health professionals and doctors, rather than the police. Program staff also communicate with the city's homeless people, distributing supplies and referring people for medical care, according to The Bend Bulletin.

5. Instill supervision

Independent and civilian oversight of police departments can go a long way in reducing misbehavior. A 2015 study in the Police Quarterly magazine found that departments that had citizen complaint investigations reviewed by a third-party citizen agency were more likely to find the complaints to be of merit, rather than dismissing them without consequence. (The study also found that black whistleblowers were more likely than other races to have their complaints dismissed.)

Federal police shooting investigations can also reduce police killings, according to a 2017 investigation by VICE News. The news agency reviewed the data on police shootings and found that the Justice Department intervention reduced police shootings by an average of 27% in the first year and up to 35% in subsequent years.

Another form of supervision involves citizen watchdogs. This aspect of police surveillance has grown organically with the rise of video smartphones. Interestingly, research suggests that using body cameras does not directly reduce police violence. But knowing that police officers may be using body cameras but choosing not to activate them could alter public opinion of police behavior, said Fabian Neuner, a political scientist at Arizona State University.

Meanwhile, having a video of the police killing suspects appears to be altering the conversation about racial prejudice and police brutality. After the 2014 Michael Brown Jr. shooting, Neuner and colleagues Hakeem Jefferson and Josh Pasek found a big gap between blacks and whites in the United States as to whether the officer should have been charged and even on basic facts of the case. . For example, 91% of African Americans in the study thought the officer probably or definitely should have been charged, compared to 42% of white Americans. Meanwhile, 23% of white respondents thought Brown had a gun, compared to 4.4% of black respondents.

By contrast, the murder of George Floyd appears to have elicited a much more unified response. According to a YouGov poll, 78% of Americans believe the officer who killed Floyd should be charged.

"The debate is more about whether the charges even go far enough, so the discussion window has really changed," Neuner told Live Science.

The reasons for the differences are not entirely clear, but video evidence of Floyd's death probably plays a role, Neuner said. The protests are also likely to have an impact.

"I am sure that when it comes to the debates for this (electoral) cycle, policy reform will be a big part of that," Neuner said. "I think it really is about leading that conversation."

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to indicate that the list is not exhaustive with all the ideas to curb police brutality.

Originally published in Live Science.