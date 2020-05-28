How to stream music to your stereo without an AirPort Express

Many people loved Apple's AirPort line of Wi-Fi base stations. But the AirPort Express received the most affection, because it was a low-cost and affordable option and had audio output [analog and optical-digital S / PDIF via TOSlink] so that it could serve as an AirPlay audio target from your Mac or other devices.

The closest Apple sells today is Apple TV, and it stopped supporting S / PDIF in its 2015 update to the streaming device.

However, you have alternatives to allow Macs, iPhones and iPads, and other smartphones, tablets, and computers to stream to your stereo.

Bluetooth has distance limitations, which means that it must generally be in the same room or in the line of sight of the Bluetooth receiver, and must be visible, not stored in a case. There's no contemporary Wi-Fi-based or network audio streaming adapter designed to work with Apple computers, unless it's a proprietary system like Sonos.

This Mac 911 article answers a question from Macworld reader Peter.

