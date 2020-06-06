How To Support Black Video Game Developers: Best Ways To Contribute

Many in the video game industry have expressed support for the black and African American community in the wake of the police killings of unarmed black Americans. Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, with various publishers and game developers releasing statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. But the games have done a historically poor job of representing black people, both in the games and in the development studios and media publications that surround them. As Black Lives Matter protests demand recognition of the daily struggles of black people around the world, black game developers and journalists are raising awareness of the industry's underrepresentation.

In the days after George Floyd's murder, video game publishers and developers publicly denounced racial injustice. Sony and Microsoft showed somewhat rare cooperation on this front, with Microsoft retweeting Sony's statement, adding, "We stay together." Several other companies released similar statements, showing support for Black Lives Matter on social media.

These posts, while perhaps effective in their potential to reach the notoriously toxic fandoms of games, have been criticized as hollow. Twitter user Bruxy It responded to Sony's statement with a widely circulated image satirizing apparently supportive but ultimately useless solidarity posts, and several personalities in the gaming industry have voiced similar thoughts about companies that have not taken more active steps to help. As reported by KotakuFew companies have explicitly denounced police violence, and few provided details on exactly what they are doing to contribute.

However, companies like Sony have participated in a more specific defense. The company has postponed its PS5 reveal event and reportedly coincided with donations from game developers like Naughty Dog & # 39; s. Neil Druckmann. Others have taken symbolic measures with monetary consequences, such as Rockstar's closure of GTA Online & # 39;s massively popular servers during the George Floyd memorial service. EA, often regarded by many fans as one of the game's most greedy companies, implemented a fairly proactive plan to pay back, pledging to donate $ 1 million to anti-racist organizations, "double match" Employee donations through June, give all employees an additional paid volunteer day, and strike up more conversations with your black employees.

Still, relatively few of these efforts directly address an increase in visibility for black game developers and industry members. Humble Bundle announced a $ 1 million fund "dedicated to helping publish black developer games" (in addition to encouraging Bundle shoppers to donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund or Race Forward), but black game developers have been tasked with speaking out during this time. These are some of the ways that every gaming fanatic can support these black members of the industry.

Buy video games developed in black (and their products)

Image source: Swimsanity! / Decoy Games

Only 2% of people working in the gaming industry identify themselves as black, African American, African, or Afro-Caribbean, according to a 2019 study by the International Association of Game Developers, compared to 13% of the black population. from the USA USA Despite this low number, many games created by black people are already available to players. Buying games developed in black and the merchandise associated with them is one of the most direct ways to support black developers, not to mention a path to some beautiful and creative experiences. If black developers are able to keep up with the games they create, they are more likely to be able to continue development full time, which could boost that stat by 2%. Here is a list of games made by black developers, through AfroTech, IGN, Reverseand Rad Magpie. Titles accompanied by an image are in bold.

Additional games created by black developers can be found through POC at stake or the Game Devs Of Color Expo files.

Learn the importance of black voices in game development

The value of an industry with more black developers, in general, is evident: in a space dominated by non-black developers, more black game creators means new ideas, and therefore more varied and interesting games. This is especially evident when black developers take on writing or design roles, but some developers believe that the value of diversity cannot be seen outside of those areas. Responding anonymously to the Game of the Developers Conference 2020 State of the Game Industry Survey, one developer said this about trying to focus on diversity in hiring:

"Prioritizing racial or gender diversity over craft skills simply to fill an unspoken quota or improve industry / public perception is rarely in the best interest of a development team, especially for hard-to-fill positions."

This is probably a common sentiment among game developers, as the same survey found that although 24% of respondents said that their study had invested at least a moderate amount in diversity and inclusion efforts, 16% said that theirs had invested only a little, and 28% (the largest portion) said that theirs had not invested at all. The developers' lack of attention to diversity exists despite the fact that a not insignificant part of their potential player base is black. According to a 2015 study by the Pew Research Center, 83% of black teens surveyed played video games, compared to just 71% of white teens.

Even from a purely cynical monetary point of view, developers could benefit from a better representation of black characters as it could encourage more of these black players to participate in their games. But beyond that, having black developers around can improve the black representation that already exists, even if black developers are not in the main ones, "difficult to fill" stalls. How NowThis Nerd & # 39;s Uchenna Nwaogu noted, for example, "Shaders and motors common in the industry fall painfully short when it comes to representing darker complexions, allowing color characters to fade into backgrounds where their lighter skinned counterparts appear." That's something a non-black lighting engineer, character modeler, or texture artist is not as likely to consider, so having a black developer in any of those roles could help improve the black rendering of a game and its images. , usually.

Just having black developers in a studio has the potential to avoid potentially damaging controversies, such as Wargroove and Uncharted 4 & # 39;s casting of white voice actors for black characters (see Motherboard) or Final Fantasy 7 Remake & # 39;s stereotypical location of Barret Wallace (see KotakuThat said, having just one or two black developers is not enough, as their voices are likely to be brought down by a majority non-black development team, if they feel comfortable enough to speak in the first place. Hiring a truly diverse developer group could help solve this problem by providing black developers with a like-minded peer support group.

Suggested reading, viewing, and listening for more information:

Follow and promote black voices in the gaming industry

Image source: BlackGameDevs.com

To that end, knowing where to find black game creators is essential. Most of the black developed games mentioned above are available for purchase, but some are free, and other black game developers may be working independently, between jobs, or simply working for a larger company and not publishing their own games. Following and promoting the work of black developers can help those who don't have games directly available to buy. Sites like BlackGameDevs.com and the Black game developers The Twitter account directly promotes black game developers, making them great resources for those looking to hire or support writers, designers, and more. Paying attention to summits, GDC talks, and other programs organized by advocacy groups like I Need Diverse Games, Black Girl Gamers, and AnyKey can also help drive black voices in the community. Additionally, sponsorship and donation opportunities allow companies and fans to support events like the annual Game Developer Expo.

Although these channels and social networks have facilitated obtaining information directly from these developers, the gaming media still play an important role in shaping the opinion of the video game community about video games. The perspectives of non-white writers can bring up themes that would otherwise be overlooked, such as those mentioned above. Final Fantasy 7 Remake voice actor controversy.

Unfortunately, some creators of black content don't have access to the latest games, according to Beget in mes Kahlief Adams, and there are relatively few black voices in many major gaming publications. IGN Executive comment editor Dan Stapleton recently saw criticism for suggesting black writers "apply apply apply" to job offers, saying it's "HARD" talented writers of color. Ubisoft Watch Dogs Legion Brand and Product Marketing Manager Andrien Gbinigie He summed up the problems with this attitude, saying that publications should pay attention to non-white writers when they are not in designated windows of conscience such as Black History Month (and, presumably, the current period of greatest support for Black's movements. Lives Matter). The same could be said for gaming media coverage of black creators and their work.

Maybe if you expanded your window of paying attention to minority group launches and requests, outside of your dedicated months of history and celebration, this wouldn't be a problem for you. pic.twitter.com/hU4tBkvPRG – Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) June 2, 2020

Journalist Rod Breslau He responded to Stapleton's tweet with a list of POC gaming journalists, but you can find even more in a massive Twitter thread hosted by VICE Games reporter Gita jackson.

Hold video game publishers accountable

While diversity initiatives and black voices calling for poor representation periodically bring up important issues, developers continue to screw things up. The cause, in addition to the obvious, that is, not having enough black people in the room, of these repeated missteps is the lack of real consequences when black characters make mistakes. However, in the age of social media, there is a greater opportunity for players to widely criticize bad decisions. If the gaming community continues to talk about topics like Wargroove and Unexplored & # 39;In the voices of whitewashed characters, companies are less likely to repeat those mistakes. And things are getting better, with characters like Assassin & # 39; s Creed Origins & # 39; Bayek Dishonored: Death of the Stranger & # 39;s Billie Lurk, and Watch Dogs 2 & # 39;s Marcus Holloway offers some promising examples of how black representation in games has evolved since the beginning of the medium.

However, perhaps even more important than holding game publishers accountable is keeping everybody in the gaming community with the same standard, including oneself. The burden often falls on blacks to explain systemic racism to their non-black peers, which, as Kahlief Adams said in Beget in meThe last episode, "A Lesson in Darkness", is an exhausting process.

"The constant and constant re-education of whites about what happens to us in this country constantly, constantly, is infinitely exhausting. (…) There is no person on this planet at the moment (…) who He doesn't understand what is happening to blacks around the world. So when you say 'I don't know' and 'I was really surprised' and 'I didn't know how it was all This could be so, I don't understand "- mothers, it's not that difficult to understand".

To heed Ubisoft's Andrien Gbinigie's warning and avoid paying attention only to minority groups in "its dedicated months of history and celebration" The responsibility falls on each member of the community to seek education for themselves rather than waiting for blacks to do it for them, as well as continuing to support black voices at times when protests do not dominate the news and networks. social. The gaming community can start doing this by following and hiring black creators, listening to what they have to say, and giving their work the attention given to others on a regular basis.

Header image: Never give in/ Aerial_Knight

