How to Talk to Your Black Friends About Race

I am black and one of my close friends in 2015 was white. As the protests unfolded and people posted and debated the controversial and polarizing movement online, my friend tweeted, "Why does someone have to apologize for saying 'all lives matter'?"

I texted my friend asking if she wanted an answer to her question or if her question was rhetorical.

"I'm just saying I don't think it's fair; it's the only time I've ever said anything about politics, so I really don't want to go into that," she replied.

Although she had thoughts to share, she refused to having a conversation because he thought it might come between us.

I was surprised, hurt, and confused that she didn't talk to me. Here was a friend with whom I had spent many formative years: we laughed, cried and grew up together. We had been there for each other when it came to school tensions, friend dramas, and difficulties. But speaking of race was a bridge that we couldn't cross together.

His refusal to speak to me came between us. I had to move on to social tension alone, while she stayed on dry land, safe.

Don't refuse to talk about racism

By hesitating to talk to your black friends about race because you are concerned about altering the ease of the relationship, you are rejecting the gift of growing up. Dialogue, said Jennifer Harvey, professor of religion at Drake University in Iowa and author of "Raising White Kids: Raising Children in a Racially Unjust America."

He is also asking blacks to carry a burden that is not theirs, one of "white ignorance, complicity and silence in their lives," Harvey said. "I spoke in my book about the racial scripts that we all live in this greatest work that has been written for us and given us the part."

"Authentic relationships can only grow when we interrupt the script and find [justice-oriented] ways to get past those rules," he said.

When you refuse to have a tough conversation about racial injustice, you are telling your friends that you are not interested in their experiences as human beings. And you're also saying that you're willing to accept racism and leave it sit between you as if you weren't there.

Talking about race can be difficult, especially in such emotional times. But it is important because diversity goes beyond the level of the surface that is the color of the skin. And while friendships can allow for joy and celebration, deeper relationships require connecting with people during Your toughest experiences.

Here are some tips for having those conversations.

Show that you care

Even if you know racial issues, you may have blind spots when it comes to understanding the experiences and support that people of color need, said Shadeen Francis, a licensed marriage and family therapist, teacher and author who specializes in sex. therapy and social justice.

Francis added that if you feel solidarity with your black friends, be vulnerable and say that you don't know how to support them, but that you want to let them know that you care, love and think of them.

Don't ask lots of one-time questions about how they are or ask them to explain their feelings. That kind of insistence can "feel invasive," Francis said, because "experiencing racism is trauma."

"Although everyone is affected by racism, [that] is a person who represents power or privilege, often asks or seeks information from the person suffering from a traumatic experience."

With the pain frame in mind, ask yourself how you would approach someone who is grieving, Francis said.

Make room for your friends to express themselves if they have hurt feelings or complaints with you that they wanted to share. And don't expect an answer.

Listen with empathy

If your friend is open to talking, it's important to listen without trying to invalidate his experiences, said Beverly Tatum, a psychologist, former president of Spelman College and author of the classic books "Can We Talk About Race?" and "Why are all the black kids sitting together in the cafeteria?"

"Sometimes what happens when black and white friends are talking, and particularly when the black person is talking about something that happened, maybe a microaggression that happened or bothered them, the white person's response is discomfort," Tatum said. . And the discomfort can be even greater if your friend's annoyance is due to something you did.

Avoid trying to minimize the situation by telling your friend that your experience was not so bad or that you are being overly sensitive. Don't blame or deny it. Validating it sounds like responding with, "That's hard. I wish it hadn't happened to you." Or "What can I do to try to fix it?"

Also avoid talking about yourself instead of your friend's problems. If you start crying, your friend may feel that he is responsible for comforting you. Continuing to have these talks can help you develop the stamina you need to be a better listener.

Tune in to the emotions your friend shares, be it in words or body language. Prioritize understanding your feelings over the details of your story, regardless of whether you agree or your experience. When you finish speaking, reflect on what you heard and understood. Give him an opportunity to address anything that has been potentially misinterpreted or leaked, Francis said.

Those questions include: "What I heard you say was that you felt discriminated against. Can I make sure I understood correctly?" "Is that what I'm thinking or feeling that you wanted me to take away from this?"

"While those aren't necessarily organic ways for us to chat with other people, that's actually part of the problem: We don't really do a good job listening to each other," said Francis. "So we have so many misunderstandings or just superficial conversations that we really miss opportunities to connect more deeply. So these [questions] could be an invitation for us to learn to dig deeper with each other."

Be careful with apologies

By recognizing how you could benefit from systemic racism even if you didn't own enslaved people, it can be natural to apologize to the black people in your life. But while well-intentioned, the apologies are not particularly helpful, Francis said.

"An apology without action is empty," he explained. "So apologizing for [racism] that is not new … and what you benefit from does not really serve the purpose of being supportive. So it also feels like the other person's responsibility to do something like this saying: & # 39; It's fine. & # 39; "

You cannot apologize on behalf of others, but you can apologize for any of your own specific failings of complicit racism, if applicable.

Look inside to determine why you want to apologize. If it is because you feel guilty, hurt, or sad about current events, you should know that it is not your friend's job to process your emotions along with hers.

If it's a matter of prioritizing your support, that apology may sound like apologizing because you didn't know, ignored, paid no attention, didn't listen, or just realized the severity of racial issues. . Then, continue with what you will do differently.

Otherwise, "a recognition of what you see happening is enough," he added.

Offer concrete help

Ask if there is anything you can do to help, or leave an offer on the table for something you would like to do that you can accept if you wish.

Francis also suggested doing the hard work necessary to dismantle systemic racism, that means researching, listening to the experiences of blacks, volunteering, exploring their known and unconscious biases, and understanding how their racial identity influences their social privilege.

"Ally is an active position," he said. "The conversation is the beginning, but [it is also] what allows us to clarify and inform ourselves about what work needs to be done and how we can participate."

Draw signs of your fear

Most people don't learn much about how to support those who are suffering, so addressing the issue can be really awkward.

If you and a black friend are arguing about the race and your points become difficult to hear, take a beat. Talking about race is only a challenge because you have no experience in conversation.

Perhaps there is more education or support she needs to better present herself to her.

"I just know yes, you could feel awkward and say something wrong, but you can be the owner and learn from that moment and move on," Francis said.

We all have unique identities that inform our equally varied experiences around the world. By making room for all of them, we gain greater knowledge, understanding and acceptance of all lived experiences and respect the humanity of others.

"If we can't really make room for difference," Francis said, "we are doomed to continue to reproduce these hierarchical systems of oppression. If I can only see and make room for people who look like me, I keep one system of another in the that people do not get to be seen.

"And silencing is a great piece of oppression: If I can't see you, if I can't understand you or understand you, then I have no way of preventing my ability to harm you."