How to tie the dye at home this summer

With fashionistas closer to home as the coronavirus pandemic continues, a psychedelic impression continues to make a splash: tie dye. The twists for adults in the summer camp classic have never seemed more elegant, or more acceptable as workwear (from home).

Tie-Dye tutorials are also increasing on Pinterest, and searches for "Tie Dye technique videos" doubled in the past five weeks compared to year-over-year data, said Swasti Sarna, knowledge manager at Pinterest, to Fox News.

Trending techniques include "tie dye bleach," "ice tie dye," and "reverse tie dye patterns," she said, and users sought advice on how to tie all the dye, from bikinis to towels.

However, unlike youth craft attempts, the DIY project did not to have be disastrously messy.

Chelsea Briner, author and blogger at Sew Simple Home, shared tips and tricks for tying at home this summer, an easy family activity that's fun for all ages.

INFLUENCER SHOWS THE REALITY OF INSTAGRAM PHOTOS

To get started, explore a flat workspace and cover it with plastic. Then get ready.

"Make sure everyone has gloves and clothing that can get stained because the tie-dye can get dirty," Briner said. "Don't be afraid to be creative."

After setting up the art station with dye bottles and clothes, take it easy. According to Briner, a lot of mistakes can happen if you work too fast.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/640/320/iStock-1250234913.jpg?ve=1&tl=1" alt = "Unlike youth arts and crafts attempts, however, the DIY project does not to have be disastrously messy.”/>

When choosing your tie-dye colors, choose two or three. If you choose too many, all the dyes start running together and they will turn brown, ”he explained.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

When decorating clothes with the dye, "saturate the entire area with dye so you can't see any of the original fabric," Briner said, to make sure the colors look bright and have a big impact.

To really achieve the look, there is a professional tip to help create particularly colorful and special designs.

“Use tie-dye blanks that are 100 percent cotton. Shirts, hats and shoes made with 100 percent cotton absorb colors in the best way and end up being the most vibrant, "said Briner.

The final, and the most complicated! – The step is to wait.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES FROM FOX NEWS

"Allow stained projects to sit for 6 to 8 hours before rinsing," he added, so that the stains can be seriously absorbed. Above all, don't be afraid to get creative and try different color and pattern combinations. "