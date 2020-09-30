How to Unblock Your Favorite Streaming Sites in India

Streaming sites make life so much more enjoyable. With a simple click of a button or tap of the screen, you get to watch tons of amazing shows and movies.

It’s just too bad that the content is limited by geo-location. For example, you get Netflix in India, but you can’t watch all the shows US users can. The same goes for Amazon Prime. And some sites (like BBC iPlayer or Hulu) aren’t even available because they only work in specific countries.

The good news is you don’t have to put up with those limitations anymore. We’ll show you how to quickly unblock any streaming site you want in India.

The Easiest Way to Unblock Any Site – Just Use a VPN

Don’t know what that is? It’s basically an online tool that hides your IP address and encrypts your Internet traffic.

What matters the most in this case is the first part. By hiding your IP address, a VPN spoofs your geo-location. So websites no longer know what country you are from. Without that information, they can’t control your level of access to their content with geo-restrictions anymore.

To unblock content that’s only available in a specific country, you need to connect to a VPN server from that region. And that’s about it – once you do that, you should instantly unblock any site you want.

So go ahead and watch whatever you want with these VPNs. They’re the best on the market, and have been thoroughly tested to guarantee they can unblock the most popular streaming sites.

How Does a VPN Actually Hide Your IP Address?

If you want to learn a little more about VPNs, here’s a quick overview of how the whole process works:

You use the VPN app to connect to a VPN server. The two then establish an encrypted connection between them. When you visit a site, the VPN server will intercept your connection requests to it. Next, the server forwards the requests to the appropriate web server. Due to that, any site you visit will think the requests are coming from the VPN server. So it will only see the server’s IP address. And that’s how your IP is hidden.

Are There Any VPN Alternatives?

Yes, two actually – Smart DNS services and proxy servers. But before we talk about them, keep in mind that top VPNs usually offer these services as additional perks. So you pretty much get a three-in-one deal that way.

With that out of the way, here’s what you need to know about these unblocking methods:

1. Smart DNS Services

These online services help you bypass geo-blocks by changing your DNS settings. Besides that, they also intercept your DNS queries, and replace any data that might leak your geo-location with new information which is tied to whitelisted regions. And to top it all off, a Smart DNS routes your traffic through different proxy servers around the world.

Put together, all those things stops sites from seeing any data that might give away your geo-location.

Unlike VPNs, Smart DNS services don’t offer any encryption. That means you get zero privacy and can’t stop bandwidth throttling. On the plus side, it also means your online speeds don’t suffer at all.

2. Proxies

They’re pretty similar to VPNs. Thy too hide your IP address by acting as a middleman between your device and any site you want visit.

But that’s where the similarities end. Here’s how proxies are different than VPNs:

They can save content to their local cache. If you request any saved content, the proxy can return it without having to forward your requests to the site. So you get faster load speeds.

They offer weaker encryption or none at all. While that means you get faster speeds, it also means you don’t get any privacy and can’t stop ISPs from throttling your bandwidth (slowing down your speeds, basically).

Can You Unblock Streaming Sites with Tor?

Yes and no. It depends, really.

Tor is a privacy network that can help you bypass censorship and geo-restrictions by hiding your IP address. So it’s similar to VPNs and proxies. But instead of passing through one server, your traffic goes through three servers (an entry, middle, and exit one). So your data is also encrypted multiple times.

That sounds pretty cool, and it is, but here’s the problem – Tor can’t unblock all streaming sites. For example, both Netflix and Hulu can currently block it. What’s more, any site running Cloudflare’s security software can block Tor connections.

So don’t expect to be able to unblock any streaming platform you want with Tor.

And even if you can unblock the content you want, thee experience won’t be too great.

Why?

Because the speeds will likely be very slow. Right now, there are a little over 6,000 Tor servers and over two million Tor users. So yeah, fast, smooth speeds are definitely out of the question.

Overall, we really wouldn’t recommend using Tor to unblock streaming sites. VPNs are much better suited for this.

Why Do Streaming Sites Use Geo-Blocks Anyway?

It’s mostly due to two things:

Copyright agreements Licensing rights

Most of the content you see on streaming sites isn’t owned by them. Since they’re not the copyright holders, they can’t decide to make said content available worldwide.

Why not?

This is where licensing rights come into play. Basically, the copyright holders sold those rights to other platforms or local TV channels. For example, they might have sold the rights for one show in the US to Netflix and in India to a different platform. Because of that, Netflix can’t legally stream that show in your country.

And that’s why sites use geo-restrictions. They help them respect copyright and licensing agreements.

How Do You Unblock Geo-Restricted Sites in India?

What’s your preferred method? Do you rely on VPNs, or do you use other tools?

Please let us know in the comments or on social media.