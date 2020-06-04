How To Update Your Vizio Smart TV

Whether you've bought a new Vizio smart TV or are just looking to familiarize yourself with how it works, here is how to find and apply an update.

Like any device, Vizio Smart TVs receive regular updates that can add new features or make the existing experience even smoother. Occasionally, larger updates will be rolled out that will greatly improve the overall experience, and therefore ensuring that your Vizio Smart TV is currently running the latest version of the software is an important task.

In addition to the new features and user enhancements that apply with a new update, another important reason to keep any device updated is security. Many versions of software become a target, and the older the software, the greater the likelihood of additional vulnerabilities that could be overcome by simply updating the operating system. As a result, and whether it's a Vizio smart TV or now, it's always a good idea to be familiar with the update process for your device and make sure the device is ready to receive an update when it's available.

Vizio is a popular choice when it comes to buying a smart TV in the United States and this is often due to the combination of decent picture quality at a competitive price. However, unlike many other TVs, those new to Vizio may find that the software experience is a little different than what they are used to with a Samsung or LG TV, or one that works with a third-party platform, such as Android TV. , Fire TV and Roku operating system. This can also mean navigating the user interface and updating the TV can also be a new experience. Here's how to check for an update on a Vizio smart TV.

Manual upgrade of a Vizio smart TV

While some TV owners may find that their model requires slightly different instructions or navigation, the process should generally be the same. To manually search for and activate an operating system update on a Vizio smart TV, press the Menu Key on the TV's remote control, then navigate to "Settings" and then select "System" from the available options. In the System section, TV owners will see that one of the main options appears as "Check for updates" and selecting it will prompt the TV to manually see if any are available. If an update is found, the Vizio Smart TV will start downloading the new version of the software (you may need to confirm that you want to continue the download), and once finished, the TV will restart to complete the process.

If there is no "Check for updates" option in the settings menu, it may be the case that the TV model does not support manual updates. In these cases, the user will have to wait for the company to automatically launch the latest version directly to the television. Regardless of whether manual updates are supported or not, in the same "System" section there is another option called "System Information". This is a good place to check what version of the software is currently running on the TV and use that information to check the latest version available on the Vizio website. This can make it easier to determine if you should expect a Vizio Smart TV upgrade anytime soon.

