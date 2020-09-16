How to Use Diksha App – Guide for all

Since the the beginning of the corona virus pandemic Government of India took a vital decision to to initiate the lock-down in order to prevent the increasing cases of the infection. This has also made all the Educational Institutes to provide education by the online medium. The schools and all coaching institutes have been closed from the last 4-5 months. The students are forced to study by Digital classes only. Many of the parents are not satisfied by the way how schools are providing education to their kids via online medium. That is the reason the education department of India has launched a special app named as DIKSHA to provide digital teaching in a innovative way so that both student and teachers can merge their views on how education should be in our country. The Diksha app is the best application for studies in our country. Let’s know more about this essential teaching app.

DIKSHA – Platform for School Education

Diksha is the modern and innovative way to study. This application is beneficial for teachers students as well as the parents of the students. In all Secondary And Higher Secondary education institute the plan to teach via QR code has been initiated via the help of this amazing app. The ministry of human resource development has started the Diksha App portal in order to provide additional study material to all the students which is related to their vocational graduation of teachers and subject matter for mathematics and Science Students for class 9th and 10th. This study material is provided for all the educational boards and it will be provided to all the the different classes apart from 9th and 10th also.

How DIKSHA App works

As stated above this application is provided for Android operating system smartphones. Apart from this the application is is provided on Diksha web application for PC and Diksha web can be accessed via Browser. The officials have stated that both students and teacher can access the study material by scanning the QR code behind the books. Of course the application have to be downloaded in the smartphones to access the study related material. The user will have to select the language in which the user interface will work.

Steps to use DIKSHA App

After opening the app just simply select the language and tap on the QR scanner icon which is present on the top right corner of the the home screen. Now scan the QR code that is printed on your book of of the course. After the scanning, a list of linked topics will be displayed on your screen. Simply tap on the link of of your desired content and it will be displayed on your screen.

