Pricing is one of the main reasons someone purchases a product or service, and it is also the main reason for not buying. This makes pricing a critical component to driving your sales up. However, pricing isn’t only subject to your business; it also affects everyone. As a business, you are competing for prices with all other companies and whoever understands how to price effectively receives the most profit. This article guide will teach you how to use a price comparison proxy to better outprice your competition. Without further ado, let’s get started.

What Is A Proxy?

A proxy is an intermediary or buffer between your internet connection and the website you’re accessing. In other words, a proxy acts as the “middle-man” or the “delivery guy” of your internet connection. Except for this time, the “middle-man” changes faces, names, bodies, and everything else every time you see them. This makes the “middle-man” anonymous at all times and can never be traced back to you because it changes its appearance all the time.

In the real world, when you use a proxy, your internet connections are being rerouted to multiple connections or IP addresses. It essentially takes a deliberate detour to avoid being traced back to you.

There are two main types of proxies: residential proxies and datacenter proxies. However, this article guide will highlight residential proxies because they are more popular and perform better. However, datacenter proxies have benefits that residential proxies don’t have.

Residential proxies are one of the most common types of proxies on the market, and they are often offered by your Internet Service Provider (ISP), but they can also be obtained through a third party. They also enable you to select a location (country, city, and cell carrier) to access the internet. As you shall see later, this is very beneficial. They essentially act as buffers between your actual IP address and the website you’re accessing.

In comparison, datacenter proxies are offered by physical data centers worldwide. They frequently have more incredible technology, are more stable, and are less expensive. They do, however, have drawbacks. To begin with, datacenter proxies have a limited number of locations, making it difficult to hide your actual IP address without being banned, which leads to the second point: datacenter proxies function poorly compared to residential proxies. Because datacenter proxies have such a restricted number of locations, they can’t act like people. As a result, residential proxies are a superior option for your travel needs.

Using Proxies to Outprice the Competition

Now that you know what a proxy is, the two main types of proxies and their benefits/downsides. How can you now apply this information to better outprice your competition? This section will discuss the two critical points to effective pricing and how using proxies can help you. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Competitor Information Gathering

Information gathering is crucial to any kind of research, and this can usually be done quickly through the internet and conducting your surveys, tests, etc. However, nowadays, your competitors will keep track of your IP address and block it from accessing their website or giving you misleading information.

Fear no more! Price comparison proxies have got your back. Since a price comparison proxy acts as the intermediary between you and the website, you’re. This means that your IP address is anonymous, and the website you’re accessing will only see the IP address of your proxy, and in the rare case that your proxy gets blocked, you can choose a different location and continue that way.

This allows you to gather information about your competitors without worrying about being blocked or misled.

Tracking Competitor Information Reliably

Since your competitors are most likely blocking your IP address or giving you misleading information. It becomes precarious since you don’t want to start advertising products for ridiculously high prices because your competitors skewed your research. You may, however, reroute your connection to other sites by using a price comparison proxy. By rerouting your connection, you have access to the most up-to-date information about your competitors, which is crucial for calculating the pricing threshold and vital information such as list price, discounts, and selling price. You may also keep track of price changes for the same product across several companies, get notifications about new specials and discounts, and much more. This information is essential for competitive pricing, and without it, you’ll be shooting blind.

Conclusion

In conclusion, you now know what a proxy is, the two main types of proxies and the differences between them, and how to use proxies to gather competitor information better and track competitor information reliably.