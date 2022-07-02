Important steps are here to connect Ultimatix :

1) Download the MyApp TCS Login app from the App Store or Google Play store.

2) Open the app and enter your TCS username and password.

3) Choose whether you want to receive a push notification or an SMS code for verification.

4) Enter the code you receive and tap ‘Verify’.

5) You’re now logged in!

Ultimatix MyApp

Ultimatix is a digital authentication and connectivity platform that enables end users to securely login to TCS MyApp. It uses a two-factor authentication process that combines something the user knows (a username and password) with something the user has (a physical device or token), to verify the user’s identity.

MyApp is a mobile application that allows end users to access various TCS applications on their mobile devices. It uses a single sign-on process, meaning that users only need to login once in order to access all of their TCS applications.