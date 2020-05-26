How to use Zoom or FaceTime with an Apple TV (or any television)

Speaking for myself and apparently everyone I know, we are all at Zoom, FaceTime, Teams, Hangouts, Meet, Webex, or some other video conferencing tool all the time, whether for paid work, volunteering, and nonprofit participation, the PTA or socializing and family conversation

Unless you have an iMac and it's set up in the right place, you may find yourself squinting to see everyone on the screen, or leaning or swinging a laptop on your lap. It is a distraction for you and anyone you are talking to.

There is a better way, if you have a newer Apple TV or TV that supports video streaming via AirPlay 2 – you can use AirPlay or AirPlay 2 to stream your Mac, iPhone or iPad screen to the TV. If you buy an HDMI adapter for a Mac or a mobile device, you can connect to any TV with a spare HDMI port.

Set up your device in relation to the TV

If you are using the built-in webcam on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you should configure it so that you are at least primarily looking in the direction of your camera. It is often difficult to safely place a device on a television, so you may want to place it on a surface directly in front of the television.

Looking beyond the device, for other people, it seems that you are looking at the camera, and at them, instead of aside.

IDG Positioning the device with the camera in front of the TV helps you look in the right place.

I have a GorillaPod flexible tripod and iPhone Glif camera mount that I use for photography, and they work perfectly fine to set up my iPhone on a small table in front of the TV. Small tripods or stands for iPhones and iPads are available at almost any price. With a laptop, small table, or a few books you can snap it into position as you can angle the camera cover to your best advantage.

With a laptop, you can also buy an external webcam for $ 30 to $ 80 with a clip or stand. Connect the webcam to the top of the TV or at least near it, making sure you have a USB cable long enough to reach your computer.

Stream via AirPlay

You can send video and audio output to your entire device through AirPlay.

On a Mac: From the Screens preference panel, select your Apple TV from the AirPlay Screen menu. You can also check "Show duplicate option in menu bar when available", making the AirPlay menu quicker to access. When done, use the menu in the preferences panel or the system menu bar to set AirPlay Display to Off.

On iOS or iPadOS: Swipe up (iPhones with a Home button) or down from the upper right corner (iPads, iPhones with Face ID) to display the Control Center. Tap Screen Mirroring and select your Apple TV. When you are finished with a session, display the Control Center again and tap Stop Mirroring.

You may have started or started a video chat, or you may start after connecting.

It makes sense to rotate an iPhone or iPad to the horizontal position to match the wide orientation of a television. The reflection will follow that rotation. There is one exception: FaceTime on iPhones stopped spinning through AirPlay several iOS releases. It works well in all other applications, including Zoom, Hangouts, etc., and on iPads. (Apple's failure to fix this is puzzling.)

AirPlay passes the audio to the Apple TV by default. This can lead to louder echoes and feedback loops, depending on how loud the sound coming from the speakers is and where the microphone of your input device is located.

On an iPhone or iPad, you cannot control the audio output separately. But in macOS, you can use the Sound preference panel to choose your Mac's built-in speakers or headphone jack.

You can also choose an audio output source in most video chat software. In FaceTime, choose the Video menu and then select an audio output option. In Zoom, click the up arrow next to the microphone icon and select an output option. On Skype, select Skype> Audio and video settings and then choose an output option in Speakers. (Depending on the software, you may not be able to control the output volume selection within the app unless you change the audio output from the system to the same device and use the Sound preference panel to set the volume.)

If you choose to have your TV or receiver transmit sound, you can reduce feedback and echo by adjusting the input settings in the Sound preference panel. Click on the Entry tab and use the slider to find the right balance between being audible to people on the call and avoiding annoying sound. You must adjust the output volume on the TV or receiver and the input value to find the correct set of levels.

Connect via HDMI

An alternative to AirPlay, and one that works with any HDMI-equipped TV, is to use a USB-C, Thunderbolt 2 or DisplayPort adapter or cradle with an HDMI connector.

Mac output: There is an endless number of Mac adapters at all prices, as an example, This USB-C to HDMI adapter with USB-C pass-through power and a Monoprice USB Type-A port.

IPhone / iPad output: You need a Lightning to HDMI adapter, an easy item to buy. Apple's version, the Lightning Digital AV Adapter, costs $ 50. Several third-party adapters with similar features can be found everywhere, but read the reviews carefully. This Aictoe adapter through Amazon costs only $ 18 and right now has very positive reviews on compatibility and quality.

Remember to buy an HDMI cable of the proper length to get from your TV to your device if you don't already have one.

Although HDMI can handle both audio and video in a single digital stream, you can choose where the audio goes on a Mac via the Sound preferences panel (or by holding down the option before clicking the speaker icon in the system menu bar). On iOS and iPad, Lightning adapters route audio locally rather than through the TV. Depending on your configuration, you can modify that. Some TVs must have their audio input changed in a nested menu to HDMI to handle the incoming sound.

