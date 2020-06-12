How to watch & # 39; The ABCs of Covid 19: A CNN / Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents & # 39;

The special show will feature "Sesame Street" experts and characters who will answer questions submitted by families.
Big Bird will join CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN national presenter and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.
Along with "Sesame Street" characters including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover, the special program will feature gold medal Olympic gymnasts Laurie Hernández and Simone Biles; Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health; and CEO of Baltimore City Schools Sonja Santelises.
What time is the special?
10 a.m. ET on Saturday June 13.
How can i look
"The ABCs of COVID-19" will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will stream live to subscribers on the CNN.com home page and on mobile devices through the CNN apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and through CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and Android TV). The special will also be available upon request to subscribers through cable / satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile applications.
The show initially aired on Saturday, May 30, but was postponed due to the latest news.