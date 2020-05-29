How to watch classic The Simpsons episodes in original aspect ratio on Disney +

We are certainly living in an age where if there is enough demand or pullback, people can get what they want. Well, at least in the entertainment world. The real world is a completely different matter. But when it comes to movies and television, there have been a couple of examples of fans who have had their wishes granted.

Obviously the big news is that the Snyder cut of League of Justice it's actually going to happen and debut on HBO Max sometime in 2021. After the petitions, billboards, and flying banners, people were finally heard. And Warner Bros. is giving Zack Snyder a lot of money to finish his version of the movie correctly. Now there is even a campaign to make Solo 2. Did I think people hated the first movie?

But before all this League of Justice news, you may recall that fans have a problem with the way Disney Plus was presenting The Simpsons on your streaming platform. Rather than show the iconic animated show in its original 4: 3 aspect ratio, Mouse House went ahead and converted the older episodes into a 16: 9 widescreen ratio. While this is the preferred aspect ratio for content that dates back to when they started selling flat screen televisions, The Simpsons It's so old, we were watching it on box TVs in the 90s.

Disney called conversion a "remastered" relationship. But in doing so, the widescreen format was cutting or cropping certain scenes. And don't think the fans didn't notice because they demanded a change and a change they got.

Here's how to restore classic Simpsons episodes to their original 4: 3 aspect ratio on Disney + pic.twitter.com/vSz9kDA3Oz – Erik Adams (@ErikMAdams) May 28, 2020

As you can see above, if you look at some of the older episodes of The Simpsons, you have the option, with just one click, to change the aspect ratio to 4: 3. It is a simple and painless solution for all those The Simpsons Purists This is not available in newer episodes because everything eventually became widescreen.