How to watch CNN and the town hall of & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39; tackling racism

The 60-minute special "Coming Together: Stand Up to Racism. A CNN / Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. ET.

The program will talk to children about racism and recent protests across the country, while explaining how they can embrace diversity and be more empathetic and understanding.

Who is moderating?

Big Bird will join CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN presenter and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.