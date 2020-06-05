How to watch CNN and the town hall of & # 39; Sesame Street & # 39; tackling racism

The 60-minute special "Coming Together: Stand Up to Racism. A CNN / Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. ET.
The program will talk to children about racism and recent protests across the country, while explaining how they can embrace diversity and be more empathetic and understanding.
Who is moderating?
Big Bird will join CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN presenter and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.
Who participates?
They will be joined by "Sesame Street" characters, including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Rosita, and other experts who will answer questions submitted by families.
What time is the special?
The 60-minute special "Coming Together: Stand Up to Racism. A CNN / Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air on Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. ET.
How can i look
"Coming Together: Stand Up to Racism. A CNN / Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air exclusively on CNN at 10 a.m. ET.
Viewers can watch it on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will be streamed live on the CNN.com home page and on mobile devices through the CNN apps, without requiring a cable login. You can also watch it on CNNgo, and cable / satellite subscribers can watch it on demand.