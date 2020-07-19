How to watch Donald Trump's interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday

President Donald Trump generally avoids rounds of the Sunday talk show, but today he will sit down with Fox News presenter Chris Wallace to discuss the current COVID-19 pandemic, his reelection campaign, and more. The Fox News interview marks the first appearance on President Trump's Sunday show since June 2019, and his first spot on Wallace & # 39; s Fox News Sunday since November 2018, just a few weeks after the midterm elections.

As the 2020 elections rapidly approach, Trump's interview with Chris Wallace is an essential insight for political addicts on both sides of the aisle. What time is the Chris Wallace Trump interview? How can I broadcast Trump on Fox News? Here is everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE CHRIS WALLACE TRUMP INTERVIEW?

President Trump will sit with Chris Wallace today, Sunday, July 19, on Fox News Sunday. However, because Fox News broadcasts the morning news show, it airs at different times in different markets. Trump's interview with Fox News will air at the following times in the 10 largest markets in the U.S. (All times are local):

New York, NY: 10 AM Los Angeles, CA: 8 a.m. Chicago, IL: 9 a.m. Philadelphia, PA: 9 a.m. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX: 8 a.m. San Francisco-Oakland-San José, CA: 10 a.m. Washington, D.C .: 9 a. M. Houston, TX: 8 a.m. Boston, MA: 10 a.m. Atlanta: GA: 9 a.m.

ON WHAT CHANNEL IS CHRIS WALLACE DONALD TRUMP'S INTERVIEW?

Chris Wallace's exclusive interview with President Trump airs on Fox News across the country. To find the exact Fox News channel number, go to your cable provider's website.

HOW TO SEE DONALD TRUMP & # 39; S FOX NEWS SUNDAY FREE ONLINE INTERVIEW

Viewers looking for a live stream of Donald Trump's interview can watch it on Fox News, online through Fox News, or through the Fox News Go app. Just log in with your cable provider and start streaming!

Additionally, Fox Nation viewers with a cabled login can access Fox News content live through the independent streaming service. Instructions on how to watch Fox News on Fox Nation can be found in the Fox Help Center.

HOW CAN I FIND A LIVE FOX NEWS STREAM FOR THE CHRIS WALLACE TRUMP INTERVIEW?

If you don't have a cable login, you can find a Fox News Channel live stream with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV NOW, YouTube TV, or Sling TV (the Blue bundle). All four services broadcast Fox News live and offer free trials to new users.

CAN I WATCH THE TRUMP INTERVIEW AGAIN ON FOX NEWS?

Yes, Trump's interview with Chris Wallace will be played on the Fox News Channel throughout the day. The interview will air at 2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. ET, so if you missed it the first time, be sure to tune in.