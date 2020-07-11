How to watch, fight card, odds

One of the most stacked cards of all time will take place in unprecedented circumstances. UFC 251 is Saturday night, the inaugural event on Dana White's "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi.

The card features three title matches. In the main event, Kamaru Usman will attempt to defend his welterweight title for the second time in a showdown with Jorge Masvidal. Usman enters the fight on a 15-fight winning streak, while Masvidal is fighting in the short term after replacing Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for coronavirus.

In the co-main event, Max Holloway gets his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski. The Australian defeated Holloway seven months ago at UFC 245 by decision to claim the featherweight title.

The vacant bantamweight belt will be on the line between Petr Yan and José Aldo. Yan is undefeated in six fights since he was promoted to the UFC, and he is currently the No. 3 fighter in the division. Aldo had the fight somewhat controversially over Aljamain Sterling, the No. 2 fighter in the division.

Here is all the information you need to know about UFC 251:

Where does UFC 251 take place?

It is the first card in "Fight Island". It is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. UFC built its own octagon on a beach, but it looks like the card will take place in the local arena.

When does UFC 251 take place?

Saturday, July 11. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET.

What is the full fight card?

Principal card

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway (featherweight)

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo (bantamweight)

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas (Women's Straw Weight)

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant (Women's Flyweight)

Preliminary

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight)

Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry (featherweight)

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov (light)

Early Preliminaries

Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin (heavyweight)

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo (female bantamweight)

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant (bantamweight)

How can I see UFC 251?

Main card: ESPN + Pay-Per-View

Preliminaries (8 p.m.): ESPN / ESPN + / UFC Fight Pass

Early Preliminaries (6 p.m.): ESPN / ESPN +

What are the odds for Usman vs. Masvidal and who is the favorite?

Usman (-300) is the favorite over Masvidal (+240), via William Hill

Is there a story in the octagon between Usman and Masvidal?

Saturday will be the first time that Usman and Masvidal have met, but there is a lot of history outside the octagon. After defending his title against Colby Covington in December, many in the UFC community wanted to see Usman take on Masvidal next, including the very outspoken Masvidal. Instead, Usman decided to fight Burns, but the Brazilian's positive test gave fans the fight they wanted to see.

Earlier this year, the two had an altercation on Super Bowl media day after exchanging taunts and name-calling for weeks. After the match, Usman tweeted: “Lil bh brought his camera to try to flex and act hard. I was intentional and if you wanted to do something, you could have tried but you didn't do it hahaha #you played yourself #cloutchaser #tookanotherL (sic) "

Usman reportedly rejected two offers to fight Masvidal because the offers were financially unacceptable before finally reaching an agreement. Usman has described his rivalry with Masvidal as "personal".