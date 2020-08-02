How to watch live online

The NBA continues its march to the playoffs as the Milwaukee Bucks face the Houston Rockets on ABC.

It's a star-studded matchup as the last three NBA regular season MVPs (Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Russell Westbrook) will share the same court. Mike D & # 39; Antoni's team is experimenting with the small ball, while Mike Budenholzer hopes Antetokounmpo can take the next step and lead the Bucks to the NBA Finals.

How can you watch the Bucks / Rockets game live on ABC? Here is everything you need to know.

WHAT TIME DO THE ROCKETS AND BUCKS PLAY TONIGHT?

Tonight's Bucks / Rockets showdown is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET at ABC.

HOW TO SEE BUCKS VS ROCKETS LIVE:

You can stream NBA games live on ABC.com or with the ABC app by logging in with a participating television provider. Once logged in, you can watch at abc.com/watch-live or you can select "Live TV" in the ABC app.

CAN I WATCH THE ROCKETS-BUCKS GAME LIVE IN HULU?

Yes! If you have a valid Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can watch the Rockets / Bucks matchup live through the service's ABC live stream.

Hulu + Live TV offers a free seven-day trial for eligible subscribers.

ARE THERE ADDITIONAL BUCKS VS ROCKETS ABC LIVE STREAM OPTIONS?

You gamble. You can also find a live ABC broadcast with an active subscription to AT&T TV NOW or YouTube TV.