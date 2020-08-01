How to watch live online

Opening night in the NBA bubble provided no shortage of intrigue. Both the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were able to avoid the buzzers to win their first clashes within the Orlando bubble. LeBron James and the Lakers will try to do it two in a row when they face the defending champions in game two.

There's no championship drop for the Toronto Raptors when Kyle Lowry and the company enter tonight's game with a 46-18 record, good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors will try to contain the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat as they prepare for the NBA playoffs.

How can you watch the Raptors / Lakers game live on ESPN? Here is everything you need to know.

WHAT TIME DO THE LAKERS AND RAPTORS PLAY TONIGHT?

Tonight's Lakers / Raptors matchup is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

HOW TO SEE LAKERS VS RAPTORS LIVE:

If you have a valid wired login, you can stream the Lakers / Raptors game via the "watch live" section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app, which you can download on iTunes, Google Play or Amazon .

CAN I WATCH THE LAKERS-RAPTORS GAME LIVE IN HULU?

Yes! If you have a valid Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can watch the Lakers / Raptors matchup live through the service's ESPN live stream.

Hulu + Live TV offers a free seven-day trial for eligible subscribers.

ARE THERE ADDITIONAL ESPN LIVE STREAM OPTIONS?

You gamble. You can also find a live stream from ESPN through an active subscription to Sling TV (through the Sling Orange package), AT&T TV NOW, or YouTube TV. All of the platforms mentioned offer ESPN.

FuboTV will also offer ESPN to subscribers starting in early August.