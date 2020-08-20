how-to-watch-the-democratic-national-convention-tonight

Last night, California Sen. Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, making history as the first Black woman and South Asian American woman on a major party ticket.

Tonight, Joe Biden will deliver his full convention acceptance speech from the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to close out the week.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the final night of the convention.

How can I watch the convention on TV and online?

CNN will air special convention coverage from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET for the duration of the Democratic convention live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

CNN’s reporting, live updates and analysis of the convention will be available all week on CNN.com and will feature a live stream of the convention speeches, without requiring authentication, on CNN.com’s homepage and on mobile web.

CNN’s Democratic National Convention coverage will also stream live, with a log-in to a cable provider, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV).

Who is scheduled to speak tonight?

According to a release from last week, Biden, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and the Biden family. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus will emcee.

What happened at the convention last night?

Harris introduced herself to the nation Wednesday night, leaning into her place in history and noting that her nomination was “a testament to the dedication of generations before me.”

The California senator ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, but much of the nation was introduced to her personal story for the first time on Wednesday. She is the daughter of immigrants — an Indian mother and Jamaican father — and a graduate of a historically Black university.

Former President Barack Obama delivered his speech from Philadelphia, where the Constitution was written, to warn America’s democracy was under grave threat. Obama unleashed an unprecedented rebuke of President Donald Trump, who stepped onto the national political scene advancing the racist birther conspiracy theory aimed at undermining Obama’s presidency.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama said. “But he never did.”

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also spoke, warning against November becoming a “woulda, coulda, shoulda” election and reminded people that Biden and Harris could win the popular vote and lose the election, just like she did.