how-to-watch-the-democratic-national-convention

Washington (CNN) The Democratic National Convention is this week, and it won’t look like any other in history. Democrats have moved their convention online because of health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president in a virtual address.

The four nights of programming will feature speeches from politicians, music performances from stars, and will allow Democrats to make their pitch to the American people before ballots are cast this fall.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s Democratic convention.

When is the convention?

The convention is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday this week, and each night of programming will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.