If you’re a fan of British spy dramas, The Ipcress File is one you don’t want to miss. The film was released in 1965 and tells the story of an intelligence officer who is trying to track down a missing scientist. The movie was directed by Sidney J. Furie and stars Michael Caine, Nigel Green, and Guy Doleman. If you’re looking for a way to watch The Ipcress File, keep reading!
The storyline of The Ipcress File
The Ipcress Files is complex but ultimately revolves around a missing scientist and the British intelligence officer who is tasked with finding him. The film is set during the Cold War and features plenty of suspense and action. If you’re interested in watching The Ipcress File, there are a few different ways to do so. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. You can also rent or purchase The Ipcress File from Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, and other major digital retailers. No matter how you choose to watch The Ipcress File, you’re in for a suspenseful and action-packed film. So sit back, relax, and enjoy!
Names of the characters in The Ipcress File
Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:
- Joe Cole as Harry Palmer
- Lucy Boynton as Jean Courtney
- Tom Hollander as Major Dalby
- Ashley Thomas as Paul Maddox
- Paul Higgins as Minister
- David Dencik as Col. Gregor Stok
- Joshua James as Chico
- Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as General Cathcart
- Anastasia Hille as Alice
- Brian Ferguson as Ian Randall
- Matthew Steer as Professor Dawson
- Nora-Jane Noone as Dr. Karen Newton
- Corey Johnson as Capt. Skip Henderson
- Irfan Shamji as Carswell
- Anna Geislerová as Dr. Polina Lavotchkin
- Urs Rechn as Housemartin
- Paul Bazely as Morris
- Marko Braic as Murray
In the Footsteps of Michael Caine in ‘The Ipcress File
The Ipcress File is a British spy film directed by Sidney J. Newman and released in 1965. Furie, starring Michael Caine as Harry Palmer, a secret agent. The screenplay, by Bill Canaway and James Doran, is based on Len Deighton’s novel of the same name. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards. The Ipcress File is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu. The Ipcress File tells the story of Harry Palmer (Caine), a British secret agent who is investigating the kidnapping of a scientist working on a top secret project. The film follows Palmer as he tries to track down the kidnappers and figure out their motivation.
The Ipcress File foregoes its satirical origins in favor of a spy thriller
The Ipcress File is a 1964 British spy film directed by Sidney J. Furie and starring Micha The Ipcress File is a great example of a British spy thriller. The film is well-paced and features great performances from its cast, including Michael Caine in the lead role. The Ipcress File is a great choice for anyone looking for a good spy drama to stream. So, if you’re looking for a great British spy drama to watch, be sure to check out The Ipcress File. You can stream The Ipcress File on Amazon Prime Video. Enjoy!
