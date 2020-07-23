How to watch the Obama Biden conversation online

COVID-19 cannot prevent President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden from playing. In recent weeks, Obama and Biden sat down for a socially estranged conversation about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Trump's COVID response, Biden's presidential campaign, and more. After a day of hype (that Obama's announcement for Biden was effective), voters will finally be able to watch the Obama Biden video today on their respective social media channels.

The Obama Biden interview serves as the first time that former colleagues have appeared in person during the 2020 campaign, so fans of 44, and "46" mocked by the promotion, will definitely want to see it. When will the Obama Biden conversation begin? How do I see the Obama Biden video? Here is everything you need to know.

WHEN CAN I WATCH THE OBAMA BIDEN CONVERSATION?

The Joe Biden and Barack Obama interview will begin today, Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. ET. Read on to learn how to look!

WHERE IS THE OBAMA BIDEN STREAMING VIDEO? HOW TO SEE THE OBAMA BIDEN CONVERSATION

The entire conversation between Obama and Biden will be broadcast on social media. Watch Joe Biden's YouTube and Twitter pages, or in Barack Obama Twitter. Considering that the duo will reach a combined total of 128 million Twitter users (121 million of which are from Obama alone), this should be a very popular event.

WHEN WAS THE VIDEO OBAMA AND BIDEN FILMED?

This is somewhat less clear. According to the clues provided in the conversation teaser: everyone wears masks, the duo are sitting more than six feet away, and they drag Trump's inaction over the COVID-19 outbreak – the conversation seems to have been filmed relatively recently. Obama and Biden partnered in a virtual fundraiser on June 23, so the two have likely sat down in the next few weeks.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE BIDEN AND OBAMA CHAT

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rePnIJN0_ZE (/ embed)

The sneak preview of the event, check it out above, suggests that the crux of the conversation will focus on Trump's arrogant attitude toward the new coronavirus pandemic. Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying, "It is not my responsibility. I'm not responsible ', asks Biden. "Those words didn't come out of our mouths when we were in office," responds Obama.

According to ABC News, the discussion also touches on "how the nation is dealing with systemic racism, and the current opportunity to make lasting change that eliminates these historical inequalities," says the Biden campaign.

The two also discuss Biden's effectiveness as vice president. "If you can sit down with a family and see your own family and the struggles you've been through, the parents have passed or your children are passing," Obama tells Biden. “If you can connect those struggles with someone else's struggles, then you are going to work hard to achieve it. And that is always what motivated you to enter the public service. "

WHEN CAN I SEE OBAMA AND NEXT BIDEN?

Biden and Obama will participate in another virtual conversation next Tuesday, July 28, so if you miss today's event in person, don't worry.