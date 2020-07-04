Happy 4th of July!

We hope this annual celebration of our nation's independence brings you lots of fun, food, and of course, fireworks! Later tonight, the President and First Lady will be hosting this year. I greet America special in the south garden of the White House. This year's celebration includes flyovers with vintage WWII planes and a monumental fireworks display.

The best part? You don't have to be in D.C. to enjoy the festivities. How can you look Salute to America 2020 live online? Here is everything you need to know.

WHICH IS THE GREETING TO AMERICA FLIGHT SCHEDULE?

Military overflights over the National Mall will take place from 6: 45-8: 00 p.m. ET.

WHAT TIME GREETING TO AMERICA Do fireworks start?

The fireworks display will air from 9: 07-9: 44 p.m. ET.

HOW TO SEE GREETING TO AMERICA 2020 LIVE ONLINE:

Tonight's event will be available to watch live online at Whitehouse.gov.

WHAT IS THE CHANNEL GREETING TO AMERICA 2020 ON?

The press release only states that "other news organizations" will cover I greet America. Last year, both FOX News and C-SPAN covered the event. Newsweek Reports Fox News to Reissue I greet AmericaSo if you have a valid wired login, you can stream the stream tonight via the Watch Live section on the Fox News website.