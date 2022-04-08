Persuasive essays have an imperative nature. In persuasive or argumentative essays, writers should advocate their idea against others by offering strong arguments to support their claims.

For instance, politicians often use this format when giving public speeches.

The goal of this type of essay is to convince the jury, your reader’s audience, a judge, your teacher or professor, or whoever needs to read it – into your views and beliefs.

To meet the requirements of an argumentative or persuasive essay, you must know the basics – and here’s a detailed guide to help you out.

What are Argumentative Essays?

Argumentative essays are most common during academic studies. Their purpose is to sharpen students’ critical thinking, have them take a stand on a given issue, and pursue that belief to the end with strong and valid arguments.

So, knowing the purpose of the essay, mind that benching isn’t an option. Also, having a clear point in your thesis and defending it accordingly is a must. In other words, the reasons you provide as essay arguments must make sense and underpin your argumentation.

Also, never forget that it’s your job to express your thoughts neatly. After all, you cannot expect the reader to connect the dots, because this isn’t poetry, it’s a critical opinion exhibition.

In an argumentative essay, you are the only advocate of your idea. Literary, you have to defend your topic before the reader and possibly convince them of your viewpoint.

To do so, make sure your idea is bold and strong-opinionated.



How to Write a Persuasive Essay Introduction?

Start the introduction with a punchy sentence. In doing so, mind the intensity of the hook sentence. Strong punchy sentences set an activist tone that some readers may find aggressive or biased. Also, argumentative essays are formal, which means you don’t have the liberty to be subjective.

In a way, this essay format limits you in terms of language, but not ideas – there’s a difference. Although you cannot touch readers with elaborate language, pointing out a shocking ugly truth supported with stats or a strong quote, will trigger their interest.

After you hook the reader, explain the backstory of the topic next. This way, you will familiarize the reading jury with every aspect of the discussion. Don’t smother the audience with over-explanations – it makes you seem like you’re hiding behind big words.

The final part of the introduction is to present the thesis or your opinion on it. It is best to hook the reader with 3 separate arguments, the same ones you will elaborate on further in the essay. This will give the essay a smooth flow and conciseness.

How to Write a Persuasive Essay Body?

The body of a persuasive essay must have two elements – arguments and counter-arguments.

Ideally, you should have at least 3 arguments supporting your idea. However, all three arguments must be solid, or independent.

So, think of three good different reasons why your readers should believe in your idea, not three good quotes defining your idea. Also, ensure that you have examined your point of view in 3 dimensions or more. To do this, thorough research is a must.

Next, craft a cohesive argumentation. That means explaining in detail how the reasons you listed correlate to your statement. Again, be coherent and explicit, and don’t leave arguments and their viability to the reader’s imagination.

After you finish with your argumentation, focus on the counter-argument. Put yourself in the advocate’s shoes here. You must defend the thesis strongly, and there are two ways to do it right – refute or concede.

If you opt for the refute method, you will have to prove the counter-argument is wrong, and list the reasons for it in detail. Or, if you choose the concede method, you confirm that the counter-argument is correct, but you must show why your thesis is stronger.



This will give the persuasive essay body a strong finish.

How to Write an Argumentative Essay Conclusion?

The conclusion in a persuasive essay is as strong as its beginning. Mainly, it must provoke ideas. So, start the conclusion by summarizing your thesis in a few sentences, and list the reasons that make your ideas valid.

The last part of the argumentative essay should give the last punch to the readers who will either believe your story or won’t. That requires that you find one final and strong argument to bring your essay to closure.

The final argument gives your essay its final say. Reread what you wrote, and think about what made you write the essay the way you did? What are you trying to prove here? Chances are, the more questions you ask, the easier you’ll find your closing essay argument.

