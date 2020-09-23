MOST USEFUL WAYS ON HOW TO WRITE A PROFESSIONAL STUDENT CV

The writing rules for professional student CV and job application are not the same. When you are writing a CV for college admission, you will mainly focus on highlighting your academic skills. You will try your best to impress the admission committee.

Understand the Difference Between Resume and Curriculum Vitae

How to write a student CV is a common question which is often asked by fresh graduates. There is no rocket science involved in writing a professional CV: all and all you need to understand the specific rules. If you do not know about writing a CV, you can seek help from ResumeThatWorks service providers. It will enable you to land a dream job in your field based on your skills and experience.

While CV and Resume may look similar, there is a slight difference between them. A resume is more focused on highlighting professional accomplishments, whereas a CV indicates about your academic accomplishments. As a student, when you apply to a college or university, the educational institute requires you to submit your resume.

Highlight Academic Background

How to make a CV for students is the most common question. A rule of thumb for writing a CV if you are applying for college is to focus on highlighting your overall academic achievements rather than professional accomplishments. You will also include professional experience in your CV, but you will mainly focus on providing details about education. Besides, you will mention the extra courses or certificates you have taken that are relevant to your area of study. You do not need to go into extra details as they are not relevant. Every description included in your essay should contain only the necessary details.

Internships and Volunteer Work

How to write a graduate CV is a question that bothers many students that have recently completed their studies. You can highlight volunteer work and internships on your CV, indicating the potential employers about your interests and expertise level. Highlight your specific skills and academic achievements, which make you the most suitable candidate for the job. Talk about your achievements in your previous internships and volunteer work. For instance, you can highlight any particular project which you completed during your studies or internship, which is relevant to the post you are applying.

Follow Clear Structure and Use Powerful Words

A typical length of a CV is more than 1 to 2 pages. You cannot use unnecessary words in your CV as you limited space available. Select your words carefully and meticulously to highlight your experiences and achievements. You can use CV template examples from the internet, which will help you in concisely specifying your top skills. Try to use buzzwords such as detail-oriented, which will play a significant role in impressing the recruiter.

Research About Employer and Job Position

After developing a proper CV structure, it is time for you to look upon the content. The first step for you is to research about the company and job title. Without this information available to you, it will be difficult for you to make a CV. So, it is always good to conduct thorough research and create a plan. Read the specific details mentioned in the job advertisement.

Things To Include In Student CV

You can use a CV format for the student which is available online to understand the points or sections which are necessary. The student CV examples can help you in understanding the proper format. As a student, you need to include the following:

Research Interests: Indicate the areas in which you are interested and possess extensive knowledge.

Education: List your education in chronological order.

Publications: Include your research publication in your CV if you have done any research work in the past.

Work Experience: As a student, you may not have enough experience, but you can mention the summer or fall internships which you have done previously for highlighting your skillset.

Language Skills: Highlight your grades in GRE or TOEFL language tests.

Computer Skills: Mention the specific skills that you master

Awards and Honours: Mention any scholarships or awards which you have received during your coursework and internship.

Get Professional

Make sure that you have a professional email address. When you were a teenager, it was acceptable to include funny characters in your emails. Now, as you are looking to enter into a professional field, it is sensible for you to have a proper email address. Also, use professional language in your CV and include specific keywords that have been mentioned in the job advertisement. The recruiters and employers do not have time to go through an entire CV. On average, the recruiter will spend only 20 seconds to look at your CV. If the employer does not find the necessary keywords in the resume, your CV will likely go in the garbage.

Do not Lie or Exaggerate on Your C.V

Never exaggerate your education or work details and always remain honest in highlighting your skillset. If you do not possess expertise in any particular area, it is best, to be honest about your skills. Exaggerating your work experience and achievements will not benefit you in the long run. There is a likelihood that you might lose your job based on the false information which you have provided.

Proofreading

Your CV provides you with numerous opportunities for employment and research work. Everything that you include in CV needs to be written carefully as any error present in the CV will decrease your chances of finding the job. It would help if you crafted your CV for every job as each position has different requirements. Once you have completed your CV, double-check your document for spelling or typography errors. Make your CV tailored for the specific position. You will need to modify your CV a little based on the requirements. You can also ask your friend to review your CV. It will help you in filling the missing details that you might have left.

Suppose you are still unsure about writing a professional-looking student CV, no need to worry. Writing a good CV requires time and effort. Follow the above guidelines for creating a rough draft which you can modify later on as per your requirement. Share your suggestions in the comments below.