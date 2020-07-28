How Tom Cotton accidentally said a heinous truth (opinion)





This is what he told the newspaper: "We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact in the development of our country because otherwise we cannot understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil about that the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the road to its final extinction. "

It is a belief probably held by millions of white Americans and also by various white historians. It's just that Cotton said it more clearly and directly than most. It is that ability, the penchant for white Americans to compartmentalize and rationalize when it comes to race, that has made it possible for a president as inept and racist as Donald Trump to stand a chance of being reelected.

Even amid the ongoing racial reckoning in the United States, there is evidence that such rationalization remains. Cotton is simply Annex A. For example, while surveys show that an increasing percentage of white people are willing to recognize that the criminal justice system treats black people differently, most say the pollsters. who still believe that Confederate monuments should be left alone. as cotton does.

Cotton's outspoken demonstration of the racist rationalization of the Arkansas newspaper began after he attempted to use his position as a United States senator to cancel and smear the groundbreaking Project 1619, a New York Times initiative that forced readers to view the founding of this nation again, through the eyes of the enslaved and those who followed them, rather than through the eyes of the enslavers, as most traditional American stories have done. Cotton wants to deny federal funds to schools that use Project 1619 as a teaching tool. Several schools have adopted it; others plan to do so. I have used it in my journalism classes at Davidson College and will do it again this fall.

Cotton shouldn't dictate what's going on inside the classroom, and those who take freedom of expression seriously should strongly oppose his proposed law, which would financially penalize school districts using the Project 1619 curriculum by depriving them of federal professional development funds and reduce your general federal funding. to reflect any "costs associated with teaching Project 1619, including planning time and teaching time." But that he has attacked Project 1619 in particular is revealing. The project is a series of essays and other works that are unapologetic and that have overturned the fundamental history of the United States as little else. Its authors, led by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for the New York Times, Nikole Hannah-Jones, did not treat the founders as wise men close to God. Instead, they told the truth about what it means for a nation to have been built on a contradiction: that all men are created equal but that blacks must be chained and chained. They explained why blacks decided to love a country that hated it and why blacks made true the words that the founders wrote but did not follow. The project, launched in 2019, explored the historical connections between capitalism and slavery and showed why racism, the most obvious legacy of slavery in this country, is one of the main reasons why we do not have a health system. universal like most developed countries. world. The project raised the kinds of questions, and presciently provided historical references and quotes, that students must address during a time like this. Cotton's words to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reveal his motivation for attacking the project: because he seems to feel more comfortable with the myths of the United States and the Confederacy about the founding of our country. It seems to offend him because others don't care about those myths as much as he does. After social media exploded to voice his heinous comments, he realized his mistake and quickly tried to back off on Monday. He absurdly argued that he never said what he said clearly. And his friends in the conservative media have been quick to help him try to get out of his clear admission. They want the genie back to the bottle because if he doesn't, it will make his job more difficult. It will not be so easy to circumvent the nation's current efforts to confront racism. Recall, again, what Cotton said to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: "As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the road to its final extinction." On Monday, when Brian Kilmeade read his words to him on Fox News, he chuckled. and said "That is false news, Brian. That is not what I said." I'm not sure if we should call that a lie or just delusional. He continued: "What I said is that many founders believed that only with the Union and the Constitution could we put slavery on the path to its final extinction. That is exactly what Lincoln said. Of course, slavery is an evil institution in all its aspects, it is formed at all times in the past of the United States or in the world today, but the fundamental moral principle of the United States is there in the Declaration: all men are created equal, and the history of the United States It is a long and sometimes difficult fight to fulfill that principle. " Cotton, like so many others, clearly does not feel comfortable speaking truthfully about this country's racial history. That is why they rely on absurd terms as "necessary" for an institution as evil as race-based slavery. In recounting it, our great and wise founders were able to defeat what was then the world's lone superpower, ensure that this would be a democracy that we could be proud of two and a half centuries later, but could not find a way to get rid of slavery? They allegedly put slavery on the path to extinction, as Cotton also claimed in the Democratic Gazette article, but the institution grew by millions in the decades before the death of more than 600,000 Americans in the Civil War. Such logic cannot bear serious scrutiny. That is why Cotton prefers to cling to myths. They're easy. Fighting with the racial history of this country is difficult.





