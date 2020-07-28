How Tom Cotton accidentally said a heinous truth (opinion)

This is what he told the newspaper: "We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact in the development of our country because otherwise we cannot understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil about that the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the road to its final extinction. "
Cotton's outspoken demonstration of the racist rationalization of the Arkansas newspaper began after he attempted to use his position as a United States senator to cancel and smear the groundbreaking Project 1619, a New York Times initiative that forced readers to view the founding of this nation again, through the eyes of the enslaved and those who followed them, rather than through the eyes of the enslavers, as most traditional American stories have done. Cotton wants to deny federal funds to schools that use Project 1619 as a teaching tool. Several schools have adopted it; others plan to do so. I have used it in my journalism classes at Davidson College and will do it again this fall.
But that he has attacked Project 1619 in particular is revealing. The project is a series of essays and other works that are unapologetic and that have overturned the fundamental history of the United States as little else. Its authors, led by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for the New York Times, Nikole Hannah-Jones, did not treat the founders as wise men close to God. Instead, they told the truth about what it means for a nation to have been built on a contradiction: that all men are created equal but that blacks must be chained and chained. They explained why blacks decided to love a country that hated it and why blacks made true the words that the founders wrote but did not follow.
The project, launched in 2019, explored the historical connections between capitalism and slavery and showed why racism, the most obvious legacy of slavery in this country, is one of the main reasons why we do not have a health system. universal like most developed countries. world. The project raised the kinds of questions, and presciently provided historical references and quotes, that students must address during a time like this.
They want the genie back to the bottle because if he doesn't, it will make his job more difficult. It will not be so easy to circumvent the nation's current efforts to confront racism.
Recall, again, what Cotton said to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:
"As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the road to its final extinction."
I'm not sure if we should call that a lie or just delusional.
He continued: "What I said is that many founders believed that only with the Union and the Constitution could we put slavery on the path to its final extinction. That is exactly what Lincoln said. Of course, slavery is an evil institution in all its aspects, it is formed at all times in the past of the United States or in the world today, but the fundamental moral principle of the United States is there in the Declaration: all men are created equal, and the history of the United States It is a long and sometimes difficult fight to fulfill that principle. "
Such logic cannot bear serious scrutiny. That is why Cotton prefers to cling to myths. They're easy. Fighting with the racial history of this country is difficult.