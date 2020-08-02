How Tom Fitzgerald is handling the Devils' endless summer

This is the endless summer for Tom Fitzgerald, the Devils and the other six general managers and their respective teams who are out looking at the bubble, snubbed by the NHL tournament committee.

"We certainly would prefer to be playing and being relevant in the market," said Fitzgerald, officially named the fifth general manager in franchise history on July 9 after having played a provisional role since Ray Shero's firing on January 12, he said to Slap Shots on Friday. "But I can assure everyone that we are using this time constructively in each area to be prepared for the upcoming season."

The 24 clubs participating in the tournament are reaping the benefit of simply being on the ice and playing competitive hockey after the COVID-required hiatus that closed the NHL on March 12. However, the Seven Dwarfs, as they are affectionately known in this space, faces the best case scenario of an eight-month offseason if the NHL can meet its target date of November 17 to open training camps 2020- twenty-one. That is not entirely fair.

Fitzgerald knows this, as do his counterparts in Detroit, Ottawa, Los Angeles, Anaheim, San José, and Buffalo. They have been in constant communication, barely compassionate, but instead built a proposal to submit to the NHL for permission to have their own Phase 3 camp until November 17.

"We are working on a plan to introduce the league so that we have the same opportunity to work with our players as the teams that are in the playoffs," said Fitzgerald, whose team actually only had .007 percentage points less than the cut. "Eight months is too long to lay off.

"We would open under the same Phase 3 protocols that were in place prior to this and would lead directly to the training ground. That would serve as a landing strip and go up to the training ground. That is the most logical and safe time to have it. We don't want players to come in and then go out and then come back sometime for camp. "

The NHL is certainly aware of the challenges facing inactive clubs. Or perhaps we should call these teams, "Not fit to play." In any case, the league sympathizes with your concerns.

"If possible, we would like to add a prospect camp to it, too, up front," said Fitzgerald, 51, who has been running the operation from his Boston base of operations through Zoom and conference calls. "It should also say that we opened our track in Newark for Phase 2 [informal training] and I have to give credit to our owners, Josh [Harris] and David [Blitzer] for keeping it open.

"We haven't had that many guys to skate up to this point, they've been few, but according to Phase 2 protocols, we hope and believe the boys will come early and take advantage of the ice."

Fitzgerald said he recently held his 2019-20 departure meetings with the players. The Devils have plunged to the bottom of the ocean in preparation for the draft, in which the Devils will pick seventh overall and may also have the first assailants from Arizona and Vancouver, depending on the results of the qualifying round.

"We broken down the top 35 perspectives between our executive leadership board and our scouting and staff department, we cross-checked, we compiled reports, we did it diligently," he said. "We created our list, I'm sure there will be some adjustments as we get to the draft [scheduled Oct. 9-10], but we feel good about it."

The GM has overseen the club's wellness and conditioning program, with the appropriate training staff designing and redesigning personal programs for the players. Oh, and by the way, Fitzgerald was doing all of this while the Ivory Tower was interviewing for a possible replacement and while he and the busy hierarchy were looking for a coach to replace interim man Alain Nasreddine. That, of course, turned out to be Lindy Ruff, who will have plenty of time to learn about the team and its staff.

"There is nothing in the GM manual on how to handle a pandemic," said Fitzgerald, who was an assistant to GM in Pittsburgh for five years before joining New Jersey in the same capacity five years ago. “I just did my business, I appreciated the opportunity, I thought I was ready to run it and I did it day by day. It was like always, if there has been anything habitual about this. "

The Demons and their brothers are quick to wait … which will hopefully be at least another three months after almost five months off. But Fitzgerald does not spin his thumbs.

"I am talking to as many GMs as I can. You have 12 in Toronto and 12 in Edmonton and you know they are talking," he said. "Sometimes it's 'out of sight, out of mind.' I just want to remind everyone that we're here."