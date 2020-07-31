How Tom Thibodeau Expects Knicks' Coaching Contribution To Work

Tom Thibodeau confirmed that the Knicks' front office will have information on his training staff, a process sources say is new to him, as he previously chose his own boys.

Knicks general manager Scott Perry said Thibodeau "will have autonomy over who he hires." However, The Post has reported that new executive vice president William Wesley has lobbied for Thibodeau to diversify its coaching staff from previous terms in Chicago and Minnesota. Former Knicks interim coach Mike Woodson and Mike Miller are expected to be on the Thibodeau staff. Miller has one year remaining on his contract. Wesley replied to Woodson when he trained the Knicks.

"No final decisions have been made," Thibodeau said in his introductory Zoom call Thursday. “But when you bring your staff together, you're looking at the qualities that you think will best suit your team, what you think you need. I think you always sit down with your main office to check on the people you think can help.

"I am sure that we are going to sit down, I am going to listen to the people who have, I am going to recommend some people that I know." Some of them will be on both lists. I am very comfortable with that. I think we are going to have a great staff and I look forward to starting with him. "

The Post has already reported that Thibodeau will want his assistant Andy Greer and possibly his brother Larry. The Greers are native to Manhattan. Andy and Thibodeau were assistant to the Knicks and Andy went with him to Chicago and Minnesota. Larry was Thibodeau's assistant in Minnesota.

Another key Thibodeau lieutenant is Dice Yoshimoto, who was with him in Chicago and Minnesota and is considered his man of utility. Thibodeau could also bring back Rick Brunson, the former Knick who was Leon Rose's first client. Brunson worked on Thibodeau's staff in Chicago and Minnesota, but resigned in 2018 on allegations of workplace misconduct.

Wesley is also close to Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne, and a Kentucky media outlet reported that he would be considered. A source said Payne may not be interested. Payne recently said that former Kentucky striker Kevin Knox must turn the page last season and a new coaching staff can help him reach his potential.