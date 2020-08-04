How Tom Thibodeau Won Scott Perry to Become Coach of the Knicks

Knicks general manager Scott Perry did not know Tom Thibodeau. And he hasn't shaken hands with the Knicks' new coach yet. Perry knew what he saw on the court: Thibodeau's well-trained clubs.

Perry was convinced by Zoom's interviews that Thibodeau was the right man for the job, supporting President Leon Rose's initial instinct that made former Knicks assistant coach and former client favorites during the hiring process for seven weeks.

Perry is still here: His contract was extended in May for one more season. Perry's presence was abundantly felt when he became part of Thibodeau's introductory press conference on Thursday. He's now at Disney World, exploring the reboot as the only NBA-permitted team executive as a live explorer.

The new employees, Senior Vice President William Wesley and Vice President of Strategy Brock Aller, also did the coaching quest and have a significant influence on Rose. Wesley and Aller were not at the Zoom press conference, but they probably would have been on a stand if it had been a standard Garden press conference.

"I really share today's enthusiasm with the hiring," Perry said during the press conference. "I've been in the league for over 20 years. Although I didn't have a personal relationship with Tom, I felt like I knew him a little because we know a lot of people, we have a lot of respect for the same people. It's a very small industry.

"I knew this guy could train basketball. During this process, it allowed me to get to know the man better and really see how our personalities could come together and combine. I felt great about our time talking about basketball. He has many of the same values ​​about the game that I grew up with that were made clear to me throughout the process. "

Zoom's interviews probably hurt Perry the most in terms of getting a feel for Thibodeau, as he still needs to work closely with the Knicks' new coach. Rose has enjoyed a personal and professional relationship with Thibodeau for over 10 years. Wesley, too, although sources say they haven't been as connected in recent years.

"I have seen the teams that he has coached and some things were very clear to me: his teams compete and play hard every night," said Perry. "Their teams defend, bounce and share basketball and there is a present of responsibility with all their players and coaches. They play as a team. … I am personally excited and look forward to working closely with Tom and his staff as we seek to make the Knicks a winning team again. "

Perry and Steve Mills organized the Knicks' pre-training search in 2018, which also featured an 11-man field. They picked David Fizdale, fired early in his second season last December.

Sources have said The Post owner James Dolan was far behind the decision and is now hard-pressed for Fizdale's four-year, $ 22 million contract amid a COVID-19 economic crisis.

Sources also argue that Zoom's interviews extended the search for longer than if the interviews were conducted in person and included wine and dinner.

When asked about the limitations of Zoom interviews, the first coaching search done by this method in NBA history, Perry said, “This was an extremely painstaking process, very informative for us. While not being in person can present some small challenges, overall it was really good. The coaches had the opportunity to dive in and show what they were about and discuss their philosophies and allowed them to participate. I'm so happy at the end of this process that we ended up with this quality head coach. "

Doills fired Mills in February because the Kristaps Porzingis trade went awry, but Perry survived.

Perry will execute the draft, which will take place on October 16, and he deserves great credit for placing RJ Barrett at n. # 3 last June and take out Mitchell Robinson in the second round at n. 36th in 2018. There was internal support to stream Barrett and trade for point guard Darius Garland, among others, to catch an extra team.

Robinson's selection is so golden that it makes up in part for Perry to stay with Kevin Knox at No. 9 over Mikal Bridges, Michael Porter Jr., Donovan Mitchell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Perry has put together seven first-round picks in the next four drafts with cap flexibility, all factors in Thibodeau's decision not to expect possible starts in Houston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

While Thibodeau is the sensible candidate to represent the Knicks during the lottery process on August 20, make no mistake – this is still Perry's draft.