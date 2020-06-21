How Trump's triumphant return to the campaign went from bad to worse

Still, a certain Trump intended to breathe new life into his amazing campaign. He went to Tulsa, convinced that large swaths of his followers would be waiting for him there.

Two hours before the demonstration began, people who had signed up to receive tickets received an urgent text message from the Trump campaign: "The Great Celebration of the American Return is almost here!" it reads. "There is still room!"

When the president landed in Tulsa at 5:51 p.m. Local time, the crowds his aides had promised him had failed to materialize. Air Force One flew over the arena, where Trump had told thousands of followers that they would wait for news from him before entering, but did not see anything like the sea of ​​people he had been waiting for.

While on the air, the campaign had canceled the outward appearance given the apparent lack of enthusiasm.

Once seen within the White House and Trump campaign as a reset button for a presidency plagued by crisis and self-inflicted wounds, the Saturday night campaign rally in Tulsa was riddled with pitfalls, a disappointing microcosm. of the blind spots, denial, and illusions they have come to guide the President as he enters one of the most precarious moments of his first term.

By the time he turned to Lee Greenwood tensions Saturday night at a partially filled Oklahoma Bank Center, the event had turned from a triumphant return to the campaign after a 110-day pandemic forced absence into something completely different. . The launch of a new assault on former Vice President Joe Biden failed, replaced by recycled grievances and racial harassment. The sparse crowd was a reminder that many Americans, even Trump supporters, remain wary of a pandemic that continues in places like Oklahoma, where cases are on the rise, even if Trump is ready to move on.

Attendees eagerly awaited his response to a less-than-stellar turnout, aware that he had threatened to fire officials in the past when his protests ended in disappointment.

"You guys are warriors. We had some really bad people out there. They did bad things. But I really appreciate it," Trump told his crowd, apparently to explain the empty seats as a result of "thugs" outside the arena, despite the fact that CNN teams on the ground said they saw no violence or people blocking the entrances.

After a nearly two-hour speech notable primarily for his discursiveness, Trump left Tulsa on Saturday night after spending about three hours in the city. The six advanced staff members who had tested positive for coronavirus remained in their chain hotel rooms, quarantined for the foreseeable future.

Disappointment in manufacturing

Almost from the moment the word "Tulsa" came out of Trump's mouth two Wednesdays ago, things seemed to start going south.

First there was the problem with the date of the rally, which the president reluctantly changed after learning it coincided with Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The new space, he complained, would attract fewer viewers.

Then there was the location, which Trump did not see as a problem despite the fact that many others around him were afraid to irritate a city with a violent racist history in the midst of a national race trial.

The notion of gathering supporters in a crowded arena amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases was always going to be a problem, but half a dozen employees on the advanced team who tested positive was a wrinkle Trump had not anticipated when he insisted in which a rally will take place. placed on your schedule.

In mid-May, Trump had begun questioning aides when he could return to campaign rallies that have long been one of the few aspects of being a enjoying politician.

Confined to the White House for months amid a pandemic that had caused a once-hot economy to freeze, Trump repeatedly called for a demonstration to be put on the calendar, even as public health officials warned against large gatherings.

For weeks, Trump's requests for a rally were deferred or walked slowly, with health warnings as justification. While the administration's top public health experts, including Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, did not specifically influence the campaign rallies, their views on the resumption of large meetings were well known among Trump employees.

But as large protests began to form after the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck, the arguments against calling a demonstration seemed more difficult to make, particularly to the president, who said whether the protesters could gather in large numbers, than his supporters could.

With Trump more determined than ever to get back on the road, his senior campaign team was quick to identify a place that could guarantee a large crowd and provide a cooperative governor and mayor that would allow a large gathering of people, potentially indoors, to proceed. , despite continued warnings against such events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tulsa appeared at first glance to fit the bill. Oklahoma had experienced a relatively low number of coronavirus infections, and attracting a large crowd in the deep red state did not appear to be a problem.

While many of the president's allies believed that he should focus only on those states he won in 2016, but now appears to be at risk of losing in November, such as Michigan, Arizona, Florida, and several others, Oklahoma seemed like a safer bet for a demonstration that was rapidly assuming great importance, both in the west wing and in the campaign headquarters.

Although Trump formally launched his campaign a year ago in Orlando, he began telling people in recent weeks that the Tulsa event was the "real launch." He reasoned that his abysmal survey numbers were due only to coronavirus blockages, and repeatedly posited that he has not yet been trying to run against Biden.

The rally came the same day that the Trump campaign announced that it had raised $ 74 million in May along with the Republican National Committee, $ 7 million less than what Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised.

Return to normal

For many advisers, particularly those who worked on the 2016 president's campaign, the rally was seen as a return to normality after what has been one of its toughest stretches of its presidency.

"The rally is a great signal to the rest of the country that it is time to get things moving again," Tim Murtaugh, director of campaign communications for Trump, told CNN last week. "Americans will now see the contrast between the president's record of achievement and the story of failure that Biden brings to the table."

But almost as soon as Trump announced his rally from the White House Cabinet Room, "a beautiful new place, a whole new one, and we are looking forward to it," he said, the problems began.

Following the advice of attorneys, the campaign applied a disclaimer to the online registration form for potential attendees, warning that "you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Neither Trump nor his campaign aides knew that the date they had selected coincided with Juneteenth. Even after the date was set, some of Trump's campaign aides and White House staff downplayed any issues, insisting it was not unusual to hold campaign events on holidays.

But this June 19 was not like in previous years. Amid a national torrent of pain and rage after Floyd's death, the party had taken on special significance by highlighting the country's racist history as millions continue to protest the legacy of history and the consequences that still exist.

After a Black Secret Service agent explained the importance to the President, and after Trump probed his orbit to find anyone who had heard of Juneteenth, the President began to consider changing the date. He also heard directly from Senator James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, who told him that a change of date would be prudent.

Trump agreed, but told his campaign advisers to schedule the rally the day before June 16, a Thursday, instead of moving the rally a day later to Saturday. Trump explained that Saturday nights were void in the television audience and that he wanted a massive audience for his first campaign foray in months.

Instead, Trump's aides convinced him that one weekend would draw a bigger crowd because prospective attendees would not be at work. And the campaign announced that it was exploring outdoor venues to accommodate an overwhelmed audience that couldn't fit inside the 19,000-capacity BOK Center.

Accomplished

Over the past week, the rally has drawn Trump's attention, according to people familiar with the matter. The president invited the Oklahoma governor to the White House on Thursday for a roundtable discussion that was also a place for Trump to promote his event.

"We're going to be in Oklahoma. And it's a crowd like, I guess, no one has ever been seen before. We have tremendous, tremendous requests for tickets like, I think, has probably never happened politically before," Trump said. Later, during the same event, Trump appeared to be idly scrolling on his phone as two women business owners detailed their experience during the pandemic.

On Friday, with no events on his agenda, Trump appeared to be focused on the following day's rally. He threatened potential protesters on Twitter, saying they would not receive friendly treatment if they attended his event. Upon learning that there would be a curfew on the three nights surrounding the demonstration, Trump telephoned the Tulsa mayor to protest. Trump later tweeted that the mayor had agreed to rescind the curfew for his supporters who were camped outside.

When he woke up on Saturday, Trump was excited about the night to come. But it soured when he turned on his television to find coverage not of massive crowds but of Berman, whose firing that Trump did not anticipate would spark controversy and whose refusal to leave impeded coverage of the president's upcoming rally.

Hours later, when Vice President Mike Pence stopped on his way to Tulsa as lightning storms covered Andrews Joint Base, Trump learned of the six employees who had tested positive for coronavirus as they progressed through the President's rally. Initially, the campaign had not planned to screen staff beforehand unless they were expected to come into contact with the president, vice president, or one of their children, and it did not plan to reveal that several staff members had tested positive. But the news leaked and several campaign staff members learned of the cases through media reports, one of those officials told CNN.

Trump was furious when multiple employees were reported to have tested positive, believing that, like Berman, he was overshadowing his event, the person said. As he left the White House for Tulsa, the jubilant resumption of the protests was already turning to resentment.

If there was a flash of light, it was the crowd.

"The event in Oklahoma is incredible. The crowds are incredible. They haven't seen anything like it," Trump said as he left the South Lawn in Washington, DC.

It was a different story in Tulsa. The wide avenue where a stage had been erected for an overflowing crowd of tens of thousands was practically empty, and speeches planned there by Trump and Pence were scrapped. Inside the arena, it was only partially full when the President arrived.

Murtaugh claimed that the smaller-than-expected crowds were in part the result of the protesters 'interference, although none of the CNN reporters and producers in Tulsa saw any incidents with protesters trying to block supporters' attendance.

Ultimately, attendees said Tulsa was referring to something far more important than simple politicking; After a sad period, the event was intended to provide Trump with the flattery he craves and to revitalize him after weeks of wallowing in falling polls and critical media coverage.

Trump told staff he wanted to have all of his substitutes available when he landed in Tulsa on Saturday night, so attendees invited dozens and chartered a private jet to transport them all. Flight photos show that none wear masks.

"I guarantee that after Saturday, if all goes well, you will be in a better mood," said a Trump political adviser. "He believes he needs to be fighting and he feeds off the energy of the crowds."

After Trump finished speaking, a family person told CNN that two Secret Service agents had also tested positive for coronavirus.