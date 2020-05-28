How video games deliver meaningful stories without violence





Following your destiny and saving the world from impending death are common themes in video games. But how does this medium really tell smaller stories and show kindness when larger plot devices exist? Why are kindness video game side quests important? The device is a hero facing off against a great evil foe who plans to conquer or destroy the world, unless the hero (or heroine) decides to stop it. And there is nothing wrong with it, since it tells us that good will always triumph over evil. It is what we identify with Link from the games of "Legend of Zelda", Cloud Strife from "Final Fantasy VII" or even Amaterasu from "Okami". But what makes saving these virtual worlds worthwhile? How do video games give us that connection and motivation? It is actually easy. You give your player a world made of people with stories and motivations, and not just one full of goals that you must mark on a checklist. And for a long time, video games have communicated it through side quests. Video games have often used little stories that work entirely on their own, as a means of making a hero's journey more complete and rich. This is because while following a linear path is good, taking the unconventional path to finding smaller stories helps us connect more with the game world.

Fortunately, there are a number of memorable ones that we can mention. Take the famous side mission "The Witcher 3" where Geralt literally has to help find an old lady's lost frying pan, for example. Cloud Strife also stops to help a girl find her lost cats in "Final Fantasy" or Kazuma by tracking down a stolen video game of a boy in the "Yakuza" franchise. And who can forget Link helping a stressed girl find her lost chickens in "Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time"?

There is a definite merit that can be found in these smaller missions because many of them often teach the player that heroism can also be found without drawing your sword or fighting someone. They may not always be the greatest adventures, but they are powerful displays of kindness, one that you can take when you finally return to the main road to save the world. Only this time, you have more motivation to do it.




