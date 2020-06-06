How Walking Dead Stupidly Spoiled Beth’s Death in Season 5

The Walking Dead He is known for suddenly killing characters, but in Season 5, the show accidentally ruined a death in advance. In today's era of constant connection to social media, the phrase "spoiler alert" has been used more and more. With so many different streaming platforms, DVRs, and other time change methods available, people no longer watch shows on the same schedule. With that in mind, most tend to take different display patterns into account and are nice enough not to drop unsolicited spoilers.

While learning a major spoiler doesn't necessarily make a show or episode worth watching, it can certainly change the viewing experience, as instead of waiting to see what happens, the viewer is waiting for what they know to happen. The Walking Dead it's the kind of show that definitely looks best on the virgin side, since outside of maybe the now over game of ThronesAMC's hit zombie drama is the television series most willing to end the characters' lives in an instant without warning.

That was the case of Beth Greene (Emily Kinney), presented with her sister Maggie and her father Herschel in Living Dead season 2, and a popular character when season 5 arrived. His passing was a great moment in the season, and unfortunately AMC itself ruined development for many.

How The Walking Dead Stupidly Ruined Beth's Death in Season 5

On November 30, 2014, AMC aired season 5 mid-season finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Coda". The final act of the episode sees the villain Dawn (Christine Woods) shoot Beth in the head, after Beth stabs her with scissors. Dawn is killed by Daryl (Norman Reedus) in retaliation, who had forged a close bond with Beth at the time. Daryl, understandably distressed, takes Beth's body out of the hospital where her death occurred, where Maggie sees her and bursts into tears. It was a well done, emotionally charged ending. The problem was that most people screwed it up beforehand.

Right after "Coda" aired on the east coast, The Walking DeadThe official Facebook page posted an image of Daryl carrying Beth's body, titled "RIP Beth". Naturally, the fans were furious, as everyone on the west coast of the US In the US, and in many other countries, they had not yet seen the episode, and now they were presented with this huge spoiler right there in their feed. The show's page removed the post after a few minutes, but then did more damage by repositioning it after the West Coast aired, when again, most outside the US. USA watched the episode After another torrent of angry responses, AMC apologized for the spoiler and promised not to do something like that again.

