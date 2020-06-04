How & When The Season Returns At Disney World

TO UPDATE: During today's Board of Governors meeting, NBA owners voted to approve the league's comeback plan for the league. The original article follows.

the NBA He is expected to resume his season at Disney World on July 31. In March, the NBA was the first American professional sports league to suspend operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, fans have wondered if basketball will return this year and when. The last Dance as a substitute), and the NBA has spent the past few months formulating a return-to-game plan that would be safe for everyone involved.

In recent weeks, the idea of ​​using ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World as a centralized hub gained momentum. The location was considered logical due to the number of basketball courts available and the Disney hotel accommodations. Still, questions remained about what the format of the season would be when the NBA returned to action. Now, a formal plan has been outlined and it's anything but a guarantee that the NBA is back.

Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared details of the plan proposed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, which is likely to be approved during tomorrow's Board of Governors meeting. The plan requires 22 of the league's 30 teams to come to Orlando, where they will play eight regular-season games. After that, there will be a play-in tournament to determine the last playoff seeds in the Eastern and Western conferences before the playoffs begin. Games will begin on July 31, with the last possible date for Game 7 of the NBA Finals on October 12. There will be no fans present at the games.

To update: Additional details were revealed when the NBA plan was approved. The NBA draw will be held on August 25 and the NBA 2020 draw will be held on October 15. The target date for the opening night of the 2020-2021 season is December 1, but is subject to change.

Silver's plan cleverly eliminates teams that were a long way from the playoff dispute when the season ended in March, minimizing the number of potentially meaningless games. At the same time, it also gives teams that were competing for playoff contests (such as the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans) a chance to qualify for the postseason. There was talk that the NBA would only invite 16 teams (the top eight in each conference) and go straight to the playoffs, so this is a fair compromise. The teams that were six games from the eighth seed of their conference are part of the plan. In the west, that means the Pelicans, the Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns, the Sacramento Kings, and the San Antonio Spurs. The Washington Wizards are the only Eastern team that qualifies under these guidelines. Another benefit of Silver's plan is that it gives the best-seeded teams already locked up in the playoff spots some time to get back on track before the playoffs begin.

Of course, the NBA plan also has security guidelines in place in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout its Disney World bubble. For example, players will have to maintain social distance if they leave the bubble and Disney World staff will not be able to enter the players' rooms. Disney World is reopening to the general public on July 11, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on this and see how it all unfolds. It is not yet known what the protocol is if a player or coach tests positive for coronavirus. As good as he is NBA is about to return, it would be devastating if the season had to close again. Hopefully everyone stays safe and that the league can crown a champion in October.

